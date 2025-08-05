With the unbelievable string of triple-digit heat index days that Bladen County has experienced this summer, an oasis from the heat is the White Lake Water Park. One of the popular rides are the bumper boats.

WHITE LAKE – With the recent triple-digit heat indexes for most of the last month, a very popular place to cool off is the White Lake Water Park.

Ted Hucks and his wife Connie own “Hucks Pool Co.” in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but they also own the White Lake Water Park in White Lake.

Hucks said. “Our new slide tower is 40’ tall with three slides at this height, two adjoining Matt Racers where you lay on a matt and go down the slide head first.”

“It was incredible – especially in this heat,” said high school student Ethan Nabours who was visiting with his family from Flagstaff, Arizona. “My little brother (Cannon) had a great idea to stay longer when our grandparents were corralling us coming down the big slides. With their backs to the smaller slides, he got to go at least 7 more times. I loved it because we usually go to Florida, which we love, but even though this was packed, it wasn’t like down there where you had to wait up to an hour to go down a slide.”

In addition to the slides, the family enjoyed the lazy river, the wave pool and the bumper boats. There was also a go-kart track, but that wasn’t open that day.

The new additions to the park were added last season simply because Hucks said, “we thought it was time.”

“The other slide is a Crazy Cruise which is an open speed slide. Our fourth slide is a curvy completely enclosed body slide that leaves our slide tower at a height of 30’. All four slides will terminate in slide Runouts, where you simply step out of the slide and return for another ride. This slide addition has been a great addition to the park.”

With the rental of one of the park’s Tiki Huts, they provide a charcoal grill (bring your own charcoal and utensils) so you can grill out while you enjoy the day. You’re also allowed to bring in one 48 qt cooler at no additional charge to hold your food and drinks. Any additional coolers incur a $10 fee per cooler. Glass containers/bottles and alcohol are not allowed (coolers will be checked at the gate). We do not provide rain checks for Tiki Huts. We do offer a refund for the Hut if you cancel within 24 hours of your reservation. These are great for birthday parties! Feel free to decorate the Tiki Hut using tape to hang decor (no thumb tacks or nails please). They can even hold your cake for you in the gift shop where it’s cool! They’re also great for church groups and family reunions! It gives you group somewhere to gather and eat.

The couple built and ran the park since 2004 making this the 21st anniversary. They both work hand in hand with Ted Hucks doing the planning and building and Connie Hucks managing and running the park.

According to their website, “We Handle the dirty work while you rest & relax. Since 1963 we have offered pool services ranging from pool design and construction to pool equipment parts and chemicals. We have years of experience and are well-qualified to handle any project.”

They build and install: Swimming Pools & Spas, Water Fountains, New Construction, Water Treatment, Parts, Service, & Repairs, Commercial & Residential, Brick Pavers & Kool Decks, Wet Decks, Renovations, Chemical Testing, Regular Maintenance and Leak Detection.

In addition to the cool water and the exciting rides, there is an arcade, ice cream and for more information you can visit their website at https://whitelakewaterpark.com/ The address is 192 NC Highway 53 East in White Lake and you can call 910-872-0035 for any questions.

The park opened on Memorial Day and is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. seven days a week during the season. For those guests over 48” tall, a seasonal pass can be purchased for $129 plus tax and for those guests under 48” tall, the seasonal pass price is $99 plus tax. There is ample parking available.

“If there is lightning within 10 miles, we will get everyone out of the water,” the management published in their website. “We will wait about 30 minutes. If there’s further lightning and the storm is there to stay, we will close. If it is before 3 p.m., we will give you a rain check from the time we get everyone out of the water until closing (6 p.m.). We do not issue rain checks after 3 p.m. The rain check is good for the current season only. Rain checks are subject to the discretion of the manager and are not guaranteed.