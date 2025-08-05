WHITE OAK – In White Oak, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church has a plan.

The plan may seem simple but it’s a big step toward bringing together the community and the people in it. Recently, a new community trail has opened outside of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. This trail’s opening was a lot of hard work on the part of the church who acquired it via a grant from Resourceful Communities as well as donations. Resourceful Communities is an initiative that gives grants in order to further conservation as well as community development.

The community trail isn’t just for the church or the congregation, but for everyone to enjoy. The trail itself is one piece in a future project that the community is planning to build called Bethlehem Park. Marked by a blue sign, this 0.3-mile-long walking and biking trail’s main goal is to bring the people of White Oak together and allow them to have a good time. On the blue sign is a list of rules and greetings. First, all are welcome.

Second is a reminder to enjoy at your own risk. Third is the hours of operation which are from Dawn to Dusk. Fourth, no weapons or alcohol as this park is for everyone and all ages. Fifth, Clean up your trash. This is important in order to avoid hurting the environment of the area allowing others to enjoy it. Next is reminding that the trail is for walking and biking only, no vehicles.

Finally, there is a bible verse from John 12:32 which is a quote from Jesus saying “I will draw all people to myself.”

The trail is also to have a few addons in the fall, such as flowers and other things to make the trail stand out and look beautiful.

Reverend Mark Gustafson says after the last couple of years since his taking up of the church in 2020, it’s nice to give back to the community.

Gustafson posted the following message to the community saying, “Hello White Oak! Share with your friends. We have a brand-new 0.3-mile walking trail for you to safely exercise and enjoy the outdoors. We have big dreams to add to it with a sensory garden, new playground equipment, new tennis and/or pickleball court, amphitheater and more. But for now, let’s walk or bike! This park is located off Bethlehem Church Road in White Oak, North Carolina. Everyone is welcome!”

It is a welcome sight for the community.

“The church wanted to do something as an outreach ministry so that we could invite our community together,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson wasn’t always a pastor, before coming to White Oak he was a structural engineer. Now, five years later Gustafson is the pastor for three separate churches. Those churches being: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Grace United Methodist Church, and White Oak United Methodist Church. For Gustafson it’s about the community and the people within when it comes to how he runs his churches.

“I enjoy Elizabethtown and White Oak. It’s just getting to know the people,” said Gustafson

White Oak is a small yet tight knit community, this doesn’t stop them though as this tight knit nature and togetherness has made the city what it is today. Overall, this decision can mean big things for the White Oak community as a whole and can offer a great place for both families and the people to make memories and enjoy the beautiful world around them. This could also bring more people toward the town and allow for people to experience what White Oak has to offer its surrounding communities.

“I pray that it helps bring the community together. Whether or not they come to our church or any church at all, if they use the park and get to know some of their neighbors then mission accomplished.”