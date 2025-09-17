RED SPRINGS – The West Bladen volleyball team remained atop the Southeastern Conference with a sweep against Red Springs 25-12, 25-18, 25-7.

The Knights (9-1, 3-0 Southeastern) will be tied for the top with either South Brunswick or South Columbus pending the outcome of Tuesday’s match between those squads. West Bladen is scheduled to host South Columbus on Thursday.

Greer Pope had 19 assists, five service aces and four kills in Tuesday’s road victory and Kimberly Dowless had 10 kills to extend West Bladen’s win streak to four matches.

Also on the West Bladen scoresheet were Emmy Bryant (5 aces, 2 digs, 3 assists), Makenna Thurman (8 kills), Kali Allen (4 aces, 4 kills, dig), Jaylyn Clark (ace, 2 kills, assist), Natalie Sykes (2 kills, 10 assists), Tahlela Bethea (ace, kill, block) and Karlee Gause (2 kills).

Volleyball: East Columbus 3, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, East Bladen (3-10,. 3-3 Carolina) lost to Carolina Conference tri-leader East Columbus in straight sets. The Gators, North Duplin and Hobbton are tied atop the league standings with 5-1 records.

JV Volleyball: East Columbus 2, East Bladen 1

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles lost their first Carolina Conference match, fall to East Columbus 25-22, 19-25, 15-12.

Tenley Dowless had seven kills and Bella Beard had six service aces, two kills and a dig for East Bladen (9-3, 4-1 Carolina).

Other East Bladen players on the scoresheet were Maylin McMichael (3 digs), Julia Flowers (2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs), Gracey Edwards (4 kills), Addie Douglas (7 digs), Avianna Whittington (dig).

Girls’ Tennis: West Bladen 6-7, Red Springs 3-2

In Bladenboro, the unbeaten Knights (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern) swept a conference doubleheader against Red Springs.

Match 1

Singles: Faith Wren (WB) def. No. 1 seed 8-0; Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. No. 2 seed 8-8 (10-6), Jeleah Purdie (WB) def. No. 3 seed 8-2; No. 4 seed (RS) def. Everlee Nance 9-7; No. 5 seed (RS) def. La’Naya Moore 8-3; Estrella Vasquez (WB) def. No. 6 seed 8-3.

Doubles: Wren-Nance (WB) def. No. 1 seed 8-1; Anderson-Purdie (WB) def. No. 2 seed 8-5; No. 3 seed (RS) def. Moore-Vasquez 8-3.

Match 2

Singles: Wren (WB) def. No. 1 seed 8-0; No. 2 seed (RS) def. Anderson 8-4; Purdie (WB) def. No. 3 seed 8-4; Nance (WB) def. No. 4 seed 8-2; Vasquez (WB) def. No. 5 seed 8-0; No. 6 seed (RS) def. Moore 8-2.

Doubles: Wren-Nance (WB) def. No. 1 seed 8-2; Anderson-Purdie (WB) def. No. 2 seed 8-1; Vasquez-Moore (WB) def. No. 3 seed 8-2.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Tar Heel 4, Elizabethtown 0

In Elizabethtown, Edin Hernandez scored twice and Josue Rojas and Joshua Martinez each had a goal as the Panthers (2-1) shut out the Cougars (1-2).

Boys’ Soccer: Bladenboro 2, Tabor City 0

In Tabor City, Tyler Thurman netted a pair of goals, one coming on a penalty kick, and Keithan Russ had an assist as the Bulldogs (3-0) remained unbeaten with the shutout.

Boys’ Soccer: Clarkton 4, Nakina 0

In Nakina, Lyric Lawson had a pair of goals and two assists and Dyson Moore made six saves for the Blue Devils (2-1). Chatham Rigsbee also scored twice and had an assist for Clarkton.

Boys’ Soccer: Emereau 9, Old Main Stream Academy 0

In Elizabethtown, Colt Lewis and Luke Avant combined on the clean sheet as the Aviators (4-3) had seven different players score goals. Noah Ray led the way with a hat trick. Jose DeLa Sancha, Saeed Mcelveen, Conner Carver, and Tony Robinson all scored their first middle school goals. of their middle school. Cayden Smith and Able Garcia found the back of the net to round out the scoring. Felipa Hernandez led the Emereau defense.

Girls’ Soccer: Elizabethtown 3, Tar Heel 0

In Elizabethtown, the Cougars (2-1) picked up the home field win, shutting out the Panthers (0-3).

Girls Soccer: Bladenboro 7, Tabor City 0

In Tabor City, keeper Caity McLaurin didn’t allow a goal as the Bulldogs (3-0) recorded their 12th consecutive shutout and 22nd consecutive win. Ady Carroll scored four times, including twice on penalty kicks. Bella Hester had a pair of goals and Eva Dove added a goal.

“Seeing multiple 6th and 7th graders contribute in major ways on offense and defense was exciting for our future,” Bladenboro coach Mike Dove said.

Girls’ Soccer: Nakina 3, Clarkton 1

In Nakina, Isabel Gardner scored for the Blue Devils (0-3).

RECREATION

Youth Soccer

Winners at Bladen County Park were the Spirit and Courage in 10-12-year-old girls, Crew and DC United in 10-12-year-old boys, Fusion and Arsenal in 7-9-year-old girls,, and Mutiny, Sharks, Raptors and Lightning in 5-6-year-old co-ed.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, Red Springs 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-7)

Varsity: East Columbus 3, East Bladen 0

JV: East Columbus 2, East Bladen 1 (25-22, 19-25, 15-12)

Cross Country

East Bladen at Hobbton

West Bladen at Red Springs

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Boys

Tar Heel 4, Elizabethtown 0

Bladenboro 2, Tabor City 0

Clarkton 4, Nakina 0

Emereau 9, Old Main Stream Academy 0

Girls

Elizabethtown 3, Tar Heel 0

Bladenboro 7, Tabor City 0

Nakina 3, Clarkton 1

Volleyball

Emereau at Cape Fear Academy

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Mutiny 8, Hornets 3

Sharks 5, Dynamos 0

Raptors 5, Titans 0

Lightning 5, Grizzlies 2

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fusion 2, Alliance 1

Arsenal 6, Rapids 3

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Crew 2, Bolt 0

DC United 5, Spartans 0

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Spirit 6, Fire 2

Courage 6, Stars 4

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at West Columbus, 5 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, 6 p.m..

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

South Columbus at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

South Columbus at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

JV Football

West Bladen at Union, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Williams Township at Clarkton, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Bladenboro at Nakina, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Mutiny vs. Lightning, 6 p.m.

Titans vs. Sharks, 6 p.m.

Hornets vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.

Dynamos vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Cosmos vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Timbers, 6 p.m.

Quakes vs. Revolution, 7 p.m.

Thunder vs. Fury, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Burn vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Alliance vs. Rapids, 7 p.m.