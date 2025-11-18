Emereau: Bladen’s Zoe Hall (12) drives to the basket against a Sampson Middle player Monday.

Emereau: Bladen’s Jayden Bordeaux (4) drives to the basket against Sampson Middle on Monday.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Khloe Campbell scored with 32 seconds remaining Monday as the Emereau: Bladen girls’ basketball team rallied for a 19-18 win against Sampson Middle inside the Elizabethtown Baptist Church gymnasium.

The Aviators (1-0) trailed 18-10 early in the fourth quarter, but scored the final nine points.

Harper Allen led Emereau: Bladen with seven points.

SAMPSON (18) – Jasmine Aycock 2, Tatum McNair 12, Hollis Thomas 4

EMEREAU: BLADEN (19) – Khloe Campbell 4, Holly McMillian 2, Keri Faye Burgess 6, Harper Allen 7.

Boys: Sampson Middle 31, Emereau: Bladen 9

The Dark Horses bolted to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter in beating Emereau: Bladen (0-1). Jayden Bordeaux scored three points for the Aviators.

SAMPSON (31) – J. Henry 16, T. Stacker 2, G. Dudley 3, H. Bass 6, J. Owens 4.

EMEREAU: BLADEN (9) – Noah Ray 2, Jayden Bordeaux 3, Cayden Smith 2, Grayson Leggett 2.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

In Williams Township, Clarkton School of Discovery (6-4) split a pair of matches. The Blue Devils swept Tabor City, but lost two straight sets against the homestanding Aggies.

In Elizabethtown, West Columbus won two straight sets to top Elizabethtown (1-5). There was no report on the Elizabethtown-East Columbus match.

RECREATION VOLLEYBALL

Inside King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Storm gave the Shockers its first loss in the 12-14-year-old league and the Flames topped the Flyers in three sets. In the 10-11-year-old league, the Huskies swept the Mustangs to remain undefeated. In the 8-9-year-old league, the Hurricanes notched their first victory by beating the Typhoons.

MONDAY, NOV. 17

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At Williams Township

Clarkton 2, Tabor City 0

Williams Township 2, Clarkton 0

At Elizabethtown

West Columbus def. Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown vs. East Columbus

Basketball

Boys

Sampson Middle 31, Emereau Bladen 9

Girls

Emereau Bladen 19, Sampson Middle 18

RECREATION

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Hurricanes 2, Typhoons 0 (25-19, 25-16)

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball

Huskies 2, Mustangs 0 (25-13, 25-6)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Flames 2, Flyers 1 (27-26, 15-25, 15-10)

Storm 2, Shockers 1 (17-25, 25-7, 15-7)

TUESDAY, NOV. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

West Bladen at East Columbus, JV girls 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

Whiteville at East Bladen, cancelled

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At Williams Township, 4 p.m.: Williams Township vs. Nakina, Clarkton vs. Nakina, Clarkton vs. Williams Township

At Tar Heel, 4 p.m.: Tar Heel vs. East Columbus, Elizabethtown vs. East Columbus, Elizabethtown vs. Tar Heel

RECREATION

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park

Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

Hurricanes vs. Crimson Tide, 7 p.m.

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Cyclones vs. Waves, 5:45 p.m.

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Wildcats vs. Jaguars, 6:30 p.m.

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Thunder vs. Flyers, 7:15 p.m.

Flames vs. Shockers, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At West Columbus, 4 p.m.: Elizabethtown vs. West Columbus, Elizabethtown vs. Whiteville, Whiteville vs. West Columbus

