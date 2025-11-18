ELIZABETHTOWN – Khloe Campbell scored with 32 seconds remaining Monday as the Emereau: Bladen girls’ basketball team rallied for a 19-18 win against Sampson Middle inside the Elizabethtown Baptist Church gymnasium.
The Aviators (1-0) trailed 18-10 early in the fourth quarter, but scored the final nine points.
Harper Allen led Emereau: Bladen with seven points.
SAMPSON (18) – Jasmine Aycock 2, Tatum McNair 12, Hollis Thomas 4
EMEREAU: BLADEN (19) – Khloe Campbell 4, Holly McMillian 2, Keri Faye Burgess 6, Harper Allen 7.
Master sports schedule | Standings
Boys: Sampson Middle 31, Emereau: Bladen 9
The Dark Horses bolted to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter in beating Emereau: Bladen (0-1). Jayden Bordeaux scored three points for the Aviators.
SAMPSON (31) – J. Henry 16, T. Stacker 2, G. Dudley 3, H. Bass 6, J. Owens 4.
EMEREAU: BLADEN (9) – Noah Ray 2, Jayden Bordeaux 3, Cayden Smith 2, Grayson Leggett 2.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
In Williams Township, Clarkton School of Discovery (6-4) split a pair of matches. The Blue Devils swept Tabor City, but lost two straight sets against the homestanding Aggies.
In Elizabethtown, West Columbus won two straight sets to top Elizabethtown (1-5). There was no report on the Elizabethtown-East Columbus match.
RECREATION VOLLEYBALL
Inside King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Storm gave the Shockers its first loss in the 12-14-year-old league and the Flames topped the Flyers in three sets. In the 10-11-year-old league, the Huskies swept the Mustangs to remain undefeated. In the 8-9-year-old league, the Hurricanes notched their first victory by beating the Typhoons.
MONDAY, NOV. 17
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
At Williams Township
Clarkton 2, Tabor City 0
Williams Township 2, Clarkton 0
At Elizabethtown
West Columbus def. Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown vs. East Columbus
Basketball
Boys
Sampson Middle 31, Emereau Bladen 9
Girls
Emereau Bladen 19, Sampson Middle 18
RECREATION
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball
Hurricanes 2, Typhoons 0 (25-19, 25-16)
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball
Huskies 2, Mustangs 0 (25-13, 25-6)
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball
Flames 2, Flyers 1 (27-26, 15-25, 15-10)
Storm 2, Shockers 1 (17-25, 25-7, 15-7)
TUESDAY, NOV. 18
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
West Bladen at East Columbus, JV girls 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.
Whiteville at East Bladen, cancelled
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
At Williams Township, 4 p.m.: Williams Township vs. Nakina, Clarkton vs. Nakina, Clarkton vs. Williams Township
At Tar Heel, 4 p.m.: Tar Heel vs. East Columbus, Elizabethtown vs. East Columbus, Elizabethtown vs. Tar Heel
RECREATION
10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park
Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Wolfpack vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
Hurricanes vs. Crimson Tide, 7 p.m.
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Cyclones vs. Waves, 5:45 p.m.
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Wildcats vs. Jaguars, 6:30 p.m.
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Thunder vs. Flyers, 7:15 p.m.
Flames vs. Shockers, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
At West Columbus, 4 p.m.: Elizabethtown vs. West Columbus, Elizabethtown vs. Whiteville, Whiteville vs. West Columbus
To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].