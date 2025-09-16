The first sear has the makings for a mean Martini.

What makes for a good Martini? The Olives, of course! That is what make this dish delish! A center-cut pork chop pounded for perfect tenderness and dressed with amazing flavors.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 4 Center Prime Cut Bone-in pork chops (pounded to ¼-1/2 in thickness)

2. 4 large beaten eggs

3. Flour season with salt and pepper

4. Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs

5. Olive Oil (for Frying)

6. 3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

7. ¾ C Dry White Wine

8. 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

9. 2 Tbsp lemon juice

10. 3 Cloves of garlic sliced thin

11. ½ C chicken ‘stock’

12. 3 large cherry peppers seeded and chopped

13. ¼ C of Sicilian green or Spanish olives sliced

14. ½ C grated Parmesan cheese

15. ¼ C flat leaf parsley

16. 3 tbsp cold butter cubed

Heat Oven to 350 degrees

Pound the meat to ¼-1/2 inch thick. Fill a large heavy skillet about ½ inch of olive oil. Line a baking sheet with foil and then parchment paper, topped with wire rack.

In a bowl take the chopped pepper, olives and sliced garlic and oil and toss. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside

Season the flour generously with salt and pepper. Dry the pork chops and dredge into the seasoned flour. Dip in the beaten egg-wash and cover both sides with breadcrumbs. Place the pork chop into the heated olive oil to medium high and cook for 5-6 minutes total. Place on a wire rack and tent with foil to keep warm.

Deglaze the skillet with white wine. Add chicken stock, red wine vinegar and lemon juice to the pan. Turn the heat up to high and boil for about five minutes or until it reduces by ½. Season with Salt and pepper. Remove from heat and add the cold cubed butter and gently stir to thicken the sauce.

Place the pork chops back into the skillet and spoon sauce over them (If the skillet is too small, take a 13”x9” oven-safe dish and pour the sauce into it and place the chops on top). Add the olive mixture on top of the chops and cover with Parmesan cheese. Broil for 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Serve with the sauce on the side.

This Week’s Fun Fact: You may have heard of Three Olives in a Martini? That’s from a superstition that even numbers of garnishes, like two olives, are bad luck and signify poor hospitality, while odd numbers are considered good luck. I’m not a superstitious person so I just pile the on the olives… besides that, I enjoy the salty snack on food and drink.