Many small-business owners had requests for more information and education, and Bladen Community College has answered the call.

DUBLIN – Upcoming classes, webinars and seminars are on the docket for Bladen Community College’s Small Business Center – making it a great time to start a small business or a nonprofit.

“We listened to your requests as we were planning the Fall offering of classes and webinars,” BCC’s Terri Dennison, head of the small business center said. “Many of you asked about classes on starting a business and we now have at least one business startup class a month.”

For those needing need help with the financial end of small business ownership there are webinars on bookkeeping, tax reporting, and QuickBooks. Some may need a business loan and BCC has webinars scheduled to help prepare you for a loan by ensuring you are credit-ready. Others want more info on marketing and attracting customers and that is also in the small business center wheelhouse as those are planned too.

“You also requested a format to talk and network with other small-business owners, so we are introducing a monthly Small Business Roundtable,” Dennison said. “These will be starting Monday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 p.m. – 7p.m. here at BCC.”

SEPTEMBER

How to Start a Nonprofit

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bladen Community College, Bldg. 14, Room 104

Learn the state and federal legal filing requirements to start a nonprofit organization. This seminar will cover bylaws, boards and budgets.

Be Free from Debt’s Hold; Prepare for a Bank Business Loan

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m. – webinar

Have you ever thought of being your own boss and starting a small business? Perhaps you have another dream, but your debt is out of control and preventing your dream from becoming a reality. How would you like to pay off all your consumer debt, credit cards, car payments and loans? How would you like to know the exact month and year you could be out of debt, legally and without a tax liability? In this two-hour presentation, you will learn a simple yet effective method to start the process of making yourself debt free! You will also learn about the shams and “quick fixes” that should be avoided and how to properly and legally deal with creditors

Learn to Start a Business Step by Step

Thursday, Sept. 18- 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – webinar

Learn the basic requirements to start your own business step by step to be in compliance with federal and state regulations.

Nonprofit Funding Strategies: Grants & Donors

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bladen Community College, Bldg. 14, Room 104

Learn how to find and apply for grants, build donor relationships and secure corporate sponsorships.

Entrepreneurs: What Is Your Credit Saying About You?

Thursday, Sept. 25 – 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – webinar

Business owners and entrepreneurs will discover how to pay off current debt, avoid debt in the future, and manage finances more effectively to improve your credit score and make their business more profitable.

Building a High-Impact Nonprofit: Growth & Sustainability

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bladen Community College, Bldg. 14, Room 104

Learn about nonprofit scaling strategies, forming community partnerships, maximizing social impact, and creating self-sustaining revenue streams.

How to Start a Small Business…the Right Way!

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Bladen Community College, Bldg.14, Room 107.

Unfortunately, most entrepreneurs start their new business uninformed and without any thought to licenses, permits, zoning, taxes, insurance and much more. Doing so can often lead to fines, penalties, financial losses, and the closure of the business. North Carolina is a “business friendly” state that makes opening a small business easy! During this presentation, Bob Moore, entrepreneur and former business technical adviser, will show you how to determine what licenses and permits you need, how to satisfy the IRS requirements, what records you need to keep, how to satisfy the NC Department of Revenue requirements, the legal structures available to you in this great state and much more!

OCTOBER CLASSES

Tax Planning for small-business owners

Thursday, Oct. 2 – 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – webinar

Business owners will learn how to limit their company’s tax liability by carefully planning throughout the year.

How to Increase Your Credit Score to Over 740 Points; Prepare for a Bank Business Loan!

Monday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m. – webinar

Have you checked your credit score recently? If not, do not be surprised if you are like millions of Americans who have discovered that their score is now lower, even as much as 100 points lower. The major factors used in determining our credit scores have not changed, the formula or method for determining your score does change frequently. These changes as well as the “basics” and many legal “tricks” on “How to Increase Your Credit Score to Over 740 Points” are revealed in this informative presentation by Bob Moore.

Bookkeeping Tips to Keep Your Business on Track

Thursday, Oct. 9 – 6 p.m.-8 p.m.- webinar

Establish accurate recordkeeping by organizing your financial transactions. Learn about different bookkeeping software and determine what will work best for your business needs.

Intro to QuickBooks

Thursday, Oct. 16 – 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – webinar

Learn the benefits of QuickBooks and how it meets the small-business owner’s bookkeeping needs.

Establishing Business Credit

Thursday, Oct. 23 – 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – webinar

Learn the benefits of establishing business credit to successfully fund your business.

How to Start a Small Business…the Right Way!

Monday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m. – webinar

How to Find Contracts and Grants for Your Small Business

Thursday, Oct. 30 – 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – webinar

This presentation offers a comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs seeking funding and growth opportunities. It covers topics such as understanding contracts and grants, researching opportunities and navigating the application process. Learn how to identify the right opportunities, prepare compelling applications, and manage awarded contracts or grants effectively. By the end, participants will have a clear roadmap to secure funding and build lasting partnerships to support their business growth.