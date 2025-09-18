WHITEVILLE – Jonah Bryan scored the deciding goal with about five minutes left in the second overtime Wednesday night as West Bladen rallied for a 3-2 win against Whiteville in its Southeastern Conference boys’ soccer opener.

Whiteville held a 2-0 halftime lead, but the Knights (3-5-1, 1-0 Southeastern) controlled play in the second half. West Bladen got its first goal midway through the second half when Jason Velasquez scored off an assist from Bryan. The duo teamed again to tie the match about 10 minutes later when Bryan knocked in a header off a cross from Velasquez.

“After a team discussion at the half we were able to make some adjustments and get back in the game,” West Bladen coach Brett Jackson said. “We came out after half ready to play. We controlled the possession and had multiple shots on goal.”

The teams played a scoreless 10-minute first overtime. Bryan’s goal in the second overtime off an assist from Gerson Verdugo put the Knights ahead 3-2. Whiteville was unable to score the typing goal.

“We played really well, all things considered,” Jackson said. “We are battling injuries and had multiple players out sick. One of the biggest things that we did that we haven’t done all season is control possession of the ball. We passed the ball very well and also had quite a few shots on goal. It was definitely a morale boost for the guys to come out with a win. I am extremely proud of the way they played and how they fought to the very end.”

West Bladen and South Brunswick both are 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference after the first week of league play.

Boys Soccer: East Bladen 6, West Columbus 0

In Cerro Gordo, Ishaq Algozy netted three goals and had an assist as the Eagles scored all of their goals in the first half in the Carolina Conference game.

Jayce Hatcher scored a pair of goals on Davion Lewis throw-ins for East Bladen (5-3-3, 2-0-1 Carolina). Tyler Eason scored off an assist from Algozy.

“Great team effort,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Everyone played, including our JV guys. Keepers showed great leadership in the back. They both did well with what they had to deal with.

“With our current injuries we have had to go deep on the bench. Those young guys continue to get better and are working hard for us. They seem to be getting more comfortable as well as understanding what we need from them,” Raynor said.

Algozy opened the scoring two minutes into the game, then scored his final two goals in the final two minutes of the first half. His second goal saw him dribble around five West Columbus defenders and finish from 4 yards out. He completed the hat trick with 12 seconds remaining in the half off a penalty kick.

East Bladen took 12 shots in the second half, but none found the back of the net.

“Well officiated match but some tough plays that put our guys at risk,” Raynor said. “Decided it was a good time at half to get everyone some time and rest starters on the attacking side of things.”

The victory kept East Bladen tied with Hobbton atop the Carolina Conference standings.

“It was a good week. Proud of our guys and their discipline. They are doing all that we are asking of them and more,” Raynor said.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen 6, West Columbus 0

West Bladen 3, Whiteville 2 (2OT)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

South Columbus at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

South Columbus at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

JV Football

West Bladen at Union, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Williams Township at Clarkton, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Bladenboro at Nakina, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Mutiny vs. Lightning, 6 p.m.

Titans vs. Sharks, 6 p.m.

Hornets vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.

Dynamos vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Cosmos vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Timbers, 6 p.m.

Quakes vs. Revolution, 7 p.m.

Thunder vs. Fury, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Burn vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Alliance vs. Rapids, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Columbus at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Union at West Bladen, 7 p.m.