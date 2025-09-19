Both Bladen County junior varsity football teams won road games Thursday night. In middle school soccer, the Bladenboro boys and girls and Clarkton boys won.

HIGH SCHOOL

JV Football: East Bladen 22, South Columbus 21

In Tabor City, Lakota Schmale returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown to highlight the Eagles’ win over South Columbus.

East Bladen (2-2) also had a 15-yard touchdown run by Joel Lewis and a 10-yard scoring run by Prince McKoy. Kenly Parks kicked two extra points. Cayden Morton converted the 2-point conversion following Lewis’ touchdown.

JV Football: West Bladen 48, Union 0

In Rose Hill, Isaiah Lloyd ran for three touchdowns and Gaston Russ returned a fumble for a score and ran the second half kickoff for another touchdown as the Knights routed Union.

Malcolm Melvin ran for two touchdowns for West Bladen (2-1). Russ also recovered another fumble and forced a Union fumble that was recovered by Jordan King.

Girls’ Tennis: South Columbus 5, West Bladen 4

In Bladenboro, the Knights (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern) lost for the first time this season. South Columbus won four of the six singles matches.

Singles: Faith Wren (WB) def. Morgan Cartrette 8-6; Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. Carolina Greene 8-5; Elizabeth Stubbs (SC) def. Jeleah Purdie 8-1; DaShyia Graham (SC) def. Everlee Nance 8-2; Devora Redondo (SC) def. Charlotte Cookson 8-3; Bentley Hardee (SC) def. Estrella Vasquez 8-2.

Doubles: No. 1 doubles (WB) def. Greene-Cartrette 8-3; No. 2 doubles (WB) def. Stubbs-Graham 8-2; Redondo-Ward (SC) def. No. 3 doubles 8-1.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer: Bladenboro 3, Nakina 1

In Nakina, Carley Rhodes, Ady Carroll, Bella Hester scored for the Bulldogs (4-0), who extended their winning streak to 23 games. Nakina’s goal came in the second half and snapped a streak of 12 consecutive shutouts by Bladenboro.

Rhodes opened the scoring about a minute into the game on a shot over the keeper’s head from about 15 yards past midfield. Kaylee Fisher assisted on goals by Carroll and Hester that gave Bladenboro a 3-0 lead.

Girls’ Soccer: Williams Township 2, Clarkton 0

In Clarkton, Williams Township kept the Blue Devils (0-4) off the board.

Boys’ Soccer: Clarkton 3, Williams Township 1

In Clarkton, Owen Hall had two goals as the Blue Devils (3-1) defeated Williams Township. Chatham Rigsbee had the other Clarkton goals, Jalen Bullard added a pair of assists and Dyson Moore had five saves in goal.

Boys’ Soccer: Bladenboro 2, Nakina 0

In Nakina, the Bulldogs (4-0) remained unbeaten with a shutout of Nakina. Zion Ellison scored off an assist from Keithan Russ about the 18 minute mark of the second half. Tyler Thurman sealed it with a minute left off a direct kick from outside the box.

RECREATION

Youth Soccer

Winners in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s program were the Cosmos, Timbers, Quakes, Fury, Burn, Alliance, Lightning, Raptors, Sharks and Dynamos.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Columbus at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Union at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at St. Pauls, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Bladenboro at Clarkton, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

East Columbus at Tar Heel, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at West Columbus, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.