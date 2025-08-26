Mmmm-mmmm good. For a cool and rainy summer day where your air conditioning is cranked to “meat cooler” setting or perhaps at the announcement of autumn as the leaves blow past your window.

Oh, and who doesn’t love the smell of bacon in the cast iron skillet?

Adding the all important butter and onion mix… it may look small - but makes a big difference.

A loaded baked potato is one of my favorite sides (or in some cases, a meal)! To some of my friends, the chill of fall will be coming and I want to share a feel-good, comfort soup that tastes even better as a left over. Prepare to make extra! Here is your shopping List:

For Soup:

1. 6 Medium Gold Potatoes peeled and diced

2. 1 medium white onion diced

3. 4 Tbsp butter

4. ¼ C all-purpose flour

5. 4 C chicken Stock (the stock makes for a richer flavor)

6. 2 C whole milk

7. 1 C heavy cream

8. 2 C sharp cheddar Cheese freshly grated (I used a white cheddar)

9. Salt and pepper to taste

For Topping:

1 8 Slices of Thick-Cut Bacon (chopped and cooked)

2 Kraft Premium Mexican Shredded Cheese Blend

3 Fresh Chive chopped

4 Sour Cream

5 Paprika

Chop up the bacon into small pieces and fry in a pan until crispy. Drain on a paper towel and set aside. (I put the bacon in the freezer for about 10 minutes so it was easier to chop up)

In a large Dutch oven or Pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the diced onions and cook until translucent (about 5 mins). Do not let it brown or burn as it will change the flavor of the soup. Stir in the flour and cook for about two minutes to make a roux.

Gradually add the chicken stock stirring constantly so that it does not clump. Add the diced potatoes and bring to a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender (about 20 minutes). Reduce to low heat. Add the milk and cream and stir to combine. Gradually stir in the 2 cups of freshly shredded white cheddar cheese until melted and smooth. Season with Salt and Pepper to taste.

Ladle into bowls and top with the crumbled bacon, Mexican Cheese Blend, Chives and a dollop or swirl of Sour Cream. Sprinkle top with Paprika and Pepper.

This pairs perfectly with my No Need to Knead Rustic Bread which appeared in last week’s paper!

