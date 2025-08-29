ELIZABETHTOWN – Come celebrate on Aug. 30, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Tory Hole Park.

We will honor the 244th anniversary of the Battle of Elizabethtown; an important moment in our history.

This battle marked a victory for the Patriots, who had faced tough challenges in earlier conflicts, like the Battle of Rockfish Creek and Cumberland County Courthouse. Many brave Patriots were captured during these skirmishes, and Elizabethtown was a stronghold for Loyalists. But everything changed on that fateful night of August 27, 1781, when a courageous group of 60 to 70 Patriots launched a daring surprise attack against a much larger Loyalist force of around 400 troops.

The outcome was nothing short of heroic. Patriots secured a decisive victory, reclaiming control of the region and igniting hope for those yearning for independence. This battle was a turning point in Southern campaign of the Revolutionary War, showcasing the bravery and determination of the Patriots who fought for our freedom.

On August 30th, we invite you to join us at Tory Hole Park to learn more about the Battle of Elizabethtown. You will have a chance to meet descendants of people who fought on both sides of the battle. This is a great way to connect with our local history and hear stories that have been passed down through families.

This special event is a part of the America250 celebration and will be hosted by the Le Marquis de Lafayette Chapter of the North Carolina Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NCSSAR) and the Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter, daughters of the American Revolution. These groups are dedicated to preserving our rich heritage and sharing the inspiring tales of our nations fight for independence.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exciting celebration. Bring your family, friends, and a spirit of patriotism as we honor the courage of those who paved the way for our freedoms. Mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with history, community and pride.