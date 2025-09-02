DUBLIN – Bladen Community College (BCC) is celebrating a year of remarkable growth, marked by double-digit increases across nearly every major enrollment category.

According to the latest institutional data, the College experienced a 21% increase in total full-time equivalent (FTE) students and a 20% rise in overall enrollment—a clear sign of its expanding impact on students and the community.

The most dramatic gains came in workforce and continuing education programs, which saw a 59% increase over the past year. Curriculum enrollment also climbed by 12%, further strengthening BCC’s reputation for providing both academic pathways and direct-to-career opportunities.

Two programs in particular experienced standout growth:

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) enrollment surged by 127%, reflecting the urgent need for skilled first responders and BCC’s leadership in training the next generation of EMS professionals.

Agriculture programs grew by 40%, underscoring the College’s commitment to serving the region’s farming community and supporting the future of North Carolina’s largest industry.

“These results highlight the dedication of our faculty, staff and students,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “We are proud to be meeting the needs of our community by providing accessible, high-quality programs that prepare students for meaningful careers and further education.”

With new growth across curriculum, workforce and specialized programs, Bladen Community College is positioned as a driving force for education, workforce development, and economic vitality in southeastern North Carolina. For more information about Bladen Community College’s programs, visit www.bladencc.edu.