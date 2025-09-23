DUBLIN – Jimmy “Pete” Batton, has been posthumously awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious honors granted by the Governor of North Carolina.

“This award is given to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary service to the state and its people, and I cannot think of a recognition more fitting for the life he lived,” Ryan Batton said.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, established in 1963, has long been a symbol of devotion, leadership and sacrifice. It is not presented lightly. Nominations must show that a person’s contributions went far beyond the call of duty, benefiting both their local community and North Carolina as a whole. Recipients are presented with a certificate bearing the Great Seal of the state and the words: “In recognition of a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina and its people, it is hereby conferred with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary, privileged to enjoy fully all rights granted to members of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.”

“My father’s sudden tragic death May 24 has left a painful emptiness in our family and community,” Batton said. “To see his name among those honored with this award is both humbling and healing. It reminds me, and all of us who loved him that his lifelong efforts to serve others did not go unnoticed. My father never sought recognition. He gave of himself freely, because that was simply who he was.”

Rev. Jason Lee, pastor of Dublin First Baptist Church where my father was a faithful member, said it best: “I can’t think of an individual more worthy to receive this award. Pete lived each day with integrity and service to his community. He was someone you could count on to lend a hand when in need, and someone I could always go to for wisdom. There are not many people I can place my trust in like I did with him.”

“What set my father apart was not only his willingness to serve, but also his expectations of others,” Batton said. “He believed that leadership was not about titles or recognition, but about responsibility. He expected those around him, whether in the fire service, the church or the community, to lead with integrity, to take accountability, and to always do the right thing, even when it was hard. That standard, one he lived by every day, became the foundation of his legacy.

“For me, this award is more than a certificate. It reflects my father’s heart—his faith, his service and his devotion to others. It is a lasting tribute that ensures his legacy will not fade but instead will continue to inspire. As a family, while we celebrate this recognition of his life and service, and we remain committed to seeking justice in the wake of his tragic death. Honoring his memory means not only remembering the good he accomplished but also ensuring accountability for his life so senselessly taken.

“My father’s life was one of purpose, sacrifice and love for others. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, bestowed by North Carolina now stands as a permanent reminder of the man he was and the example he leaves behind for us all.”

A thank you from the Batton family:

The family of Jimmy “Pete” Batton would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have shown us love and compassion during the time of his tragic death. Your visits, calls, meals, kinds words, and most importantly your prayers have carried us through more than we can express. We are especially thankful for the outpouring of support as we continue to seek justice for Pete. We also appreciate everyone who has requested and displayed yard signs. As a family, we understand the process for justice might be lengthy, but knowing the majority of the community stands with us has been a true source of strength. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for walking beside us in grief and hope.