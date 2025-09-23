DUBLIN – Dr. William (Bill) Keyes, renowned author of The Stories They Hear, will be speaking on Thursday, October 2, at 11:00 AM at the Bladen Community College Library. This gathering promises to engage, inspire, and empower our community through the power of storytelling.

Dr. Keyes, a distinguished leader and founder of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship, will share his insights on the vital role narratives play in shaping our identities and motivating personal growth. His work is particularly focused on the experiences of young African American men, making this event especially relevant for those interested in community leadership and empowerment.

Why Attend?

Inspiring Insights: Dr. Keyes will provide valuable perspectives on how positive storytelling can foster resilience and greatness, encouraging attendees to recognize the power of their own narratives.

Community Connection: This event is an opportunity to engage with fellow community members, share experiences, and foster connections that can lead to collaborative efforts for positive change.

Interactive Discussion: Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and participate in a dynamic discussion, making this an interactive experience that enriches understanding and encourages dialogue.

Book Signing: Following the discussion, Dr. Keyes will hold a book signing where copies of The Stories They Hear will be available for purchase. This is a unique opportunity to get a signed copy of his impactful work and engage further with the author.

The community to attend this enriching event that promises to ignite conversations and inspire action. Together, let’s celebrate the stories that connect us and empower our future.

This event is cosponsored by The Friends of the Bladen County Public Library and Bladen Community College.

For more information, please contact Robin Gieniewski at [email protected] or 910-322-9615.