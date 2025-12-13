WHITEVILLE — Ariel Cromartie injured her shoulder earlier this month and didn’t play in East Bladen’s lone loss this season.

The senior guard has certainly recovered.

Cromartie erupted for 30 points Friday night as the Eagles defeated the Whiteville Wolfpack 61-48 in a non-conference girls’ high school basketball game. It was the third straight win for East Bladen (7-1) since its loss at Heide Trask 53-42 on Dec. 5.

Cromartie scored only four points in the first quarter against Whiteville, but had 11 in the second quarter, seven in third and eight in the fourth.

Cromartie was injured with 2:57 remaining in the second quarter against North Brunswick on Dec. 2 on a scramble for the ball when she landed on her left shoulder, then a North Brunswick player landed on top of her.

Aaliyah Monroe had 12 points for East Bladen. Asia Smith and Ceonna Dennis each scored 17 for Whiteville

East Bladen (61) — Aaliyah Monroe 12, Ellen Battle 2, Ariel Cromartie 30, T.T. Richardson, Tyliah Freeman 2, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 9, Niyah Wooten 6, Grayce Edwards.

Whiteville (48) — Jade Miller 4, Asia Smith 17, Maylani Shaw 5, Demerio Phillips 5, Ceonna Dennis 17.

VARSITY BOYS: WHITEVILLE 56, EAST BLADEN 45

The Eagles fell behind 20-9 in the first quarter, then played on even terms against Whiteville the rest of the way.

Keyshawn Kemp scored 17 points and Tevin McLean had 11 for East Bladen (0-7), which will seek its first win next Thursday at home against Hobbton in the Carolina Conference opening game.

East Bladen (45) — Keyshawn Kemp 17, Tevin McLean 11, Khalil McKoy 2, John Monroe, Sheldon Melvin, Benjamin Lent, Landyn Scott, Za’Quan Gray 5, Dashon Campbell, Jaden Lewis 10.

Whiteville (56) — Jahmel Taylor 4, Corey Faison 5, Caleb McLean 5, Teayvionne Williams 23, Logan Little 2, Ty’lae Rose 8, Teron Legette 7, Jaiden Lambert 2.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 10, WHITEVILLE 7

Jenniyah Jones scored four points in the first quarter to help East Bladen (5-2) take a 5-2 lead en route to a win against the Wolfpack in a defensive battle.

East Bladen (10) — Kayelynn Chambers 1, Zariyah Riddy 2, Angelina Jones, Jenniyah Jones 6, Kylee Spaulding 1, Lila Young.

Whiteville (7) — C. Coord, I. Brown, K. Munn, X. Parker, C. Taylor, S. York, K. Stackhouse, B. Lopez 2, L. Inman, J. Pierce, C. Jackson 5.

JV BOYS: WHITEVILLE 34, EAST BLADEN 28

East Bladen’s fourth quarter rally fell short in losing to the Wolfpack. The Eagles trailed 25-13 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Whiteville 15-9 in the final period. Lakota Schmale scored nine points and Zahmarion Pone had seven to lead East Bladen (0-7).

East Bladen (28) — Omar Powell 6, Damian Maynor, Zahmarion Pone 7, Ishaq Algozy 2, John High, Prince Powell, Joe Lewis 2, Fox Sutton 2, Dashan Henderson, Lakota Schmale 9, Darnell Rouse, Tyrone Freeman.

Whiteville (34) — J. McKinnis 7, Quetez Shaw 4, T. Harvey 7, L. Simmons 3, L. McLean 9, T. Phillips 2, W. Fore 2.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at