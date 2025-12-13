FARMVILLE – Amarion Williams scored 10 of his game-high 22 points during a 28-12 closing run that propelled Farmville Central to a 74-50 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over West Bladen Friday night.

The Knights (5-3) will host a rematch with the unbeaten Jaguars next Friday night in “The Castle.” Farmville (4-0) will visit Wilson Fike on Saturday night.

Jackson Pait led the Knights with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tylik McCall finished with 13 points and three rebounds. Demarion Bryant collected five points, four rebounds and two assists.

Guard Zackary Draughn pumped in 17 points for the Jaguars and Bryant Dixon tallied 15 points. Farmville outrebounded the Knights 45-34 and scored on seven rebound baskets in the first half.

West Bladen (50) — Jackson Pait 14, Demarion Bryant 5, Sayvion Covington 2, Tylik McCall 13, Kendell Lessane 2, Keonta Hill 2, Jaquan Lesane 5, Jamari Adams-Peterson 5, Carnell Lewis 2, Cyncere Jessup, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding.

Farmville Central (74) — Amarion Williams 22, Bryant Dixon 15, Khali Whitehead 7, Rajzah Baker, Tobia Moye 4, Zay Dixon 3, Jakhye Dixon 1, Zackary Draughn 17, Jeremy Scott, Steven Johnson 2, Zamaury Lawrence, K.J. McLawhorn 3.

VARSITY GIRLS: FARMVILLE CENTRAL 42, WEST BLADEN 16

Farmville Central closed the game with a 17-0 run enroute to a 42-16 victory.

Kayiden Joyner powered in 15 points to lead the attack for Farmville (3-2). Madison Denham and Zamauri Cotton followed with nine points each.

Abigail Dew led the Knights (1-5) with five points and four rebounds. Natalee Sykes contributed four points and four rebounds. Saniya Martin grabbed five rebounds and had three points for West. Hadley Dove and Kali Allen collected four rebounds each and senior Tah’lela Bethea blocked three shots.

West Bladen (16) — Hadley Dove, Amiya McCarty 2, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew 5, Saniya Martin 3, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen, Natalee Sykes 4, Tah’lela Bethea 2, Abigail Dicicco.

Farmville Central (42) — Ariyannah Brooks 2, Madison Denham 9, Zamauri Cotton 9. Madalyn Cook 5, Paris Davis 2, Kyniah Barnes, Kayiden Joyner 15, LaRhonda Hines, Kylah Smith.

JV BOYS: FARMVILLE CENTRAL 66, WEST BLADEN 47

Farmville Central rode a 22-10 2nd quarter surge to a 36-21 halftime lead and eventual 66-47 victory.

Isaiah Lloyd and Shyron Thompson tossed in two baskets each in the first period to keep the Knights (3-2) within 14-11. One of Lloyd’s baskets was a 3-pointer.

Mark’kus Bass tossed in two baskets in the second quarter and topped the West scoring with 10 points. Lloyd followed with seven points.

West Bladen (47) — Drake Gause, Jace Lesane 6, Isaiah Minus 5, Nehemiah Cordova 4, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ 3, Sincere McKinley 6, Isaiah Lloyd 7, Mark’kus Bass 10, Shyron Thompson 6, Sterling Davis, Jeremiah Bryan.

Farmville Central (66) — Zay Bottoms 11, Zamaury L. 8, Rondarius M., Tyler J. 2, Jakaleb F. 2, Issac H., Jaylen A. 10, Nyshawn S., Samuel B., Jayce 13, Stephon N. 16, Anthoney S. 1, Dejon R. 3.

