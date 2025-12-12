Bladen County Schools announced late Friday morning that students and staff will operate on a two-hour delay Monday because of expected low temperatures and a wind chill forecast to be in the single digits.

The scheduled early release for Monday, Dec. 15 has been cancelled and schools will dismiss at their regular times. However, schools will be on early release for Tuesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 19.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for Bladen County and surrounding areas beginning Sunday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Overnight Sunday the forecast calls for clear skies with a low around 17 degrees with a northerly wind of 5 to 9 mph, gusting as high as 23 mph. The wind chill could be as low as 5 to 10 degrees. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

The high temperature Monday is expected to be near 39 while Monday night’s low is expected to be around 21.

The National Weather Service issues the following precautions for the cold weather:

• Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside.

• To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

• Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

• Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.