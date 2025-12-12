HARRELLS — Defense was the name of the game Thursday as Emereau: Bladen won boys’ and girls’ middle school basketball games against Harrells Christian.

The Emereau: Bladen boys won 40-21 and the girls posted a 20-0 shutout. Both teams evened their season records at 2-2 going into the Christmas break.

Jayden Bordeaux scored 16 points and Cayden Smith added 10 as the Aviators boys’ team forced more than 20 turnovers in notching the win. Smith also had four blocked shots and Noah Ray had eight steals.

“Overall, we had a pretty good night defensively, which led to us having a good offensive night as well,” Emereau: Bladen coach Dom Whittington said. “All week we have been telling the guys they have to come out aggressive. They can’t wait until the second half to start playing, and tonight, they did what we asked. They came out playing aggressive defense, caused turnovers which turned into buckets.

“I’m proud of my guys. That was a big win and what we needed to take us into Christmas break,” Whittington said.

Emereau: Bladen held a 22-12 lead at halftime.

In the girls’ game, Keri Burgess led the Aviators with nine points. The Aviators scored eight points in the third quarter and four points in each of the other quarters.

At one point, Harrells Christian wasn’t able to get the ball past halfcourt.

BOYS: EMEREAU: BLADEN 40, HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 21

Emereau: Bladen (40) — Eli Dicicco 3, Noah Ray 9, Jayden Bordeaux 16, Colt Lewis, Cayden Smith 10, Grayson Leggett, Ryker Britt, Cooper Patrick 2, Tony Robinson, Ryker Dowless, Mason Horn, Saeed McElveen.

Harrells Christian (21) — Carter Sasser 12, Marshall Rumbold 7, Jackson Beasley 2, Landon Norris, Ktian Hemingway, Cooper Sasser.

GIRLS: EMEREAU: BLADEN 20, HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 0

Emereau: Bladen (20) — Khloe Campbell 2, Holly McMillan 4, Keri Burgess 9, Harper Allen 3, Zoe Hall, Laikyn Rogerson, Rylie Dowless, Carley Rorich, Alaina Wilkins 2, Leila Ward, Heidi Sasser.

Harrells Christian (0) — None

FRIDAY, DEC. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

East Bladen at Whiteville, JV girls 4 p.m.; JV boys 5:15 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

West Bladen at Farmville, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 13

No games scheduled

SUNDAY, DEC. 14

No games scheduled

MONDAY, DEC. 15

No games scheduled

TUESDAY, DEC. 16

No games scheduled

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17

No games scheduled

THURSDAY, DEC. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Hobbton at East Bladen, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Farmville at West Bladen, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls, 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

