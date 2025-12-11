DUBLIN – Bladen Community College received news that will not only transform the college, but will impact the community in a way that will set a new standard for education in Bladen County.

“Bladen Community College is honored and humbled to announce the largest philanthropic gift in our history,” Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College said. “It is a transformative contribution that will shape the future of our college and the community we serve for generations to come. We have received a $12 million gift from Mackenzie Scott.”

This gift was a surprise to the college. They did not apply for it and they simply, in Dr. Lee’s words said, “It was a gift that we just received.”

“This extraordinary act of generosity leaves us deeply grateful and profoundly moved,” she said. “It is more than a gift—it is a legacy that will empower our students, strengthen our programs, and expand opportunities in ways we could only dream of. The impact will resonate far beyond our campus, fostering innovation, access, and excellence for years to come.

“We are overwhelmed by this remarkable support. This gift reflects a shared belief in the power of education to change lives and communities. It will allow us to reimagine what is possible and ensure that our mission thrives for decades.”

The gift will fund initiatives to support students, resources for innovative and creative possibilities, while also creating a lasting foundation for growth and success.

“She has given us the complete, unrestricted gift,” Dr. Lee said. “We can use it where we feel like it will make the biggest impact. It is definitely early in the process but we are trying to put our students first. We are going to assess the biggest way that we can impact our students and their success. We are also going to look at some things that we have wanted and needed to address throughout our college.”

Dr. Lee also mentioned that they would like to spend some of the funding to do some innovative things that can benefit both the students and the community. She also said that they are going to take an entrepreneurial approach to the way that the college educates.

“We also will be making an investment in all the facilities,” she said. “Our Booker T. facility which we have been calling our Century Campus – because it’s been an educational facility for over 100 years. We will definitely make sure that it has some resources. We are also starting a Capital Campaign to renovate and update the auditorium.”

The college auditorium is already one of the biggest auditoriums if not the only in Bladen County. Since BCC has allowed the community to use campus resources and buildings for meetings and educational opportunities, the use of the newly renovated auditorium will also be a trickle down blessing to the community.

“We see our mission as being a beacon,” she said. “It is a resource for everyone. So, everything we do will certainly have our community in mind. We can make sure our citizens have the knowledge and the education and skills they need to get the jobs they need. All of this will make this a more wonderful place to live.”

Bladen Community College was originally chartered in 1967 and to list all of the things that BCC does for the community and gives toward educational growth and advancement would take days to complete. This gift comes as a kind of reaping from what they have sown into the community.

As we celebrate this historic moment, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Mackenzie Scott for her vision and commitment. Her generosity reminds us that together, we can achieve extraordinary things.

“Mackenzie Scott has a wonderful reputation of reaching out to organizations that she believes in and we were one of the benefactors of that research,” Dr. Lee said. “Robeson Community College also received a gift ($24 million).”

Scott is an American novelist, philanthropist and early in her career, she was a contributor to Amazon. She was married to Jeff Bezos, the co-founder of Amazon, from 1993 to 2019. As of December 2025, she has a net worth of $40 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, owning a 1.3% stake in Amazon. As such, Scott is the third-wealthiest woman in the United States and the 40th-wealthiest person in the world. She has been executive director of Bystander Revolution which is an anti-bullying organization that she founded in 2014.

“As we celebrate this historic moment, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Mackenzie Scott for her vision and commitment,” Dr. Lee said. “Her generosity reminds us that together, we can achieve extraordinary things.”

Mark DeLap is a national award-winning journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To see more of his bio, visit him at markdelap.com or email him. Send a message to: [email protected]