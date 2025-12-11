TABOR CITY — Aaliyah Monroe scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures Wednesday night as East Bladen cruised to a 54-9 victory against South Columbus in a non-conference girls’ high school basketball game.

Ariel Cromartie had 11 points and Sana’a Singletary added 10 for the Eagles (6-1). It was the second consecutive night that East Bladen won by more than 40 points and played portions of the second half with a running clock once the margin reached 35 points. The Eagles beat West Bladen 58-16 on Tuesday.

Niyah Wooten scored her nine points in the second quarter that helped East Bladen to a 31-7 halftime lead.

• In the varsity boys’ game, Khalil Morgan scored 30 points as South Columbus edged the Eagles 44-43. Tevin McLean scored 18 points and Za’Quan added 13 for East Bladen (0-6).

The game was tight throughout with East Bladen leading 11-8, 24-21 and 39-37 at the end of the first three quarters, but the Eagles didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter and managed only four free throws.

• In the junior varsity girls’ game, Zariyah Riddy scored 12 points and Paris Jenkins scored her 10 points in the second half as East Bladen defeated South Columbus 37-20. The Eagles (4-2) built a 21-11 halftime lead and built on their margin in the second half.

• In the JV boys’ game, South Columbus used a 9-0 second quarter en route to a 36-22 win against East Bladen. Ishaq Algozy scored six points for the Eagles (0-6).

VARSITY BOYS: SOUTH COLUMBUS 44, EAST BLADEN 43

East Bladen (43) — Keyshawn Kemp 7, Tevin McLean 18, Khalil McKoy 3, Landyn Scott, Conner Hill, Za’Quan Gray 13, Dashon Campbell, Jaden Lewis 2.

South Columbus (44) — Preston Dager 2, Nasie Hutchison 1, Jalen Hubbard 2, Khalil Morgan 30, Christopher Joseph 4, Kameron Johnson 5.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 54, SOUTH COLUMBUS 9

East Bladen (54) — Aaliyah Monroe 14, Ellen Battle 4, Ariel Cromartie 11, T.T. Richardson, Tyliah Freeman 6, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 10, Niyah Wooten 9, Grayce Edwards.

South Columbus (9) — Bristol Parker 3, Morgan Boyd 2, Brianna Price 4.

JV BOYS: SOUTH COLUMBUS 36, EAST BLADEN 22

East Bladen (22) — Omar Powell, Damion Maynor, Zahmarion Pone 4, Ishaq Algozy 6, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 5, Fox Sutton 3, Dashan Henderson, Lakota Schmale 3, Prince McKoy, Darnell Rouse 1, Tyrone Freeman.

South Columbus (36) — Reid Spivey 2, Walker Smith 5, Jamarion S. 5, Terry Jackson 1, Jamarious H. 13, Kevonte Phillips 6, C.J. Long 4.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 39, SOUTH COLUMBUS 20

East Bladen (39) — Kayla Hall 4, Kayelynn Chambers 2, Zariyah Riddy 12, Angelina Jones 3, Jenniyah Jones 6, Kylee Spaulding 2, Paris Jenkins 10m, Lila Young.

South Columbus (20) — Jayda Williams 4, LayKynn Martinez 2, Addison Faulk 9, Riley Suggs 3, Ry’Nya Stephens 2.

THURSDAY, DEC. 11

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Basketball

Emereau Bladen at Harrells Christian, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 5:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

East Bladen at Whiteville, JV girls 4 p.m.; JV boys 5:15 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

West Bladen at Farmville, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].