The East Bladen junior varsity girls’ basketball team opened the quadrupleheader on Patty Evers Court with a 32-12 victory Tuesday while the West Bladen JV boys’ basketball team claimed a 31-18 triumph.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 32, WEST BLADEN 12

Kayla Hall and Jenniyah Jones each scored four points in the first quarter that helped East Bladen open a 10-0 lead.

The Eagles (3-2) made it 12-0 early in the second quarter on a basket by Zariyah Riddy before West Bladen (3-1) got on the board with consecutive 3-point field goals by Logan Powers and Kynzlee Wood that cut the deficit in half. East Bladen scored the next seven points for a 19-8 advantage. West Bladen never got closer than 10 points in the second half.

West Bladen (12) — Logan Powers 3, Serenity Council 2, Zirrihana White, Laurny Lesane 4, Kynzlee Wood 3, Abigail Dicicco, Abigail Dew, Hadley Dove.

East Bladen (32) — Kayla Hall 6, Kayelynn Chambers 4, Zariyah Riddy 7, Angelina Jones 2, Jenniyah Jones 5, Kylee Spaulding 3, Paris Jenkins 3, Lila Young 2.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 31, EAST BLADEN 18

West Bladen pulled away in the second half, outscoring East Bladen 18-9.

After playing on even terms in the first quarter that ended in a 6-all tie, the Knights (2-1) scored the first seven points of the second quarter on baskets by Levi Velasco Garcia and Jarvis McMillian along with a three-point play by Isiah Lloyd for a 13-6 lead. The Eagles (0-5) cut it to four by halftime on a free throw from Dashon Henderson and basket from Damian Maynor.

West Bladen opened the third quarter with baskets by Sincere McKinley, Gaston Russ and Isiah Minus for a 19-9 lead. The East Bladen never came closer than seven points the rest of the way.

West Bladen (31) — Levi Velasco Garcia 2, Drake Gause, Jace Lesane, Isaiah Minus 9, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ 7, Sincere McKinley 4, Isaiah Lloyd 5, Marke’kus Bass 2, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillian 2, Jeremiah Bryan, Bylan Bordeaux.

East Bladen (18) — Omar Powell, Damian Maynor 2, Zahmarion Pone, Ishaq Algozy, John High 2, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis, Fox Sutton 2, Dashon Henderson 3, Lakota Schmale 6, Darnell Rouse 3.

