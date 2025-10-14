Magnificent. As I was getting up for work before the sun came up last week, I thought of how blessed I was to be in a place where I used fog lights rather than a snow shovel as when I was an editor of two newspapers in Wyoming a few years back.

The sun came up resplendent over the oak and pine trees and a light fog was perched on the cotton just above the fields while another magnificent light was drifting in an aimless focus on the western canvas. It was like the hunter’s moon was running with a baton and handing if off on a terrific Tuesday.

It reminded me of that movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where Jimmy Steward lassos the huge autumn moon while still in his football uniform.

“What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey, that’s a pretty good idea. I’ll give you the moon, Mary!” – George Bailey of Bedford Falls

There are some wonderous moments and also some less-memorable moments due to the huge moon and king tides that are bashing our Outer Banks. At least nine homes have been lost to the Atlantic Ocean and more are scheduled for Mother Nature’s demolition plans.

There are reports of coastal flooding, stronger currents and rip tides, increased coastal erosion, potential for more storm flooding and an impact on marine ecosystems. It can also affect predator-prey outcomes as the increased light make it “the hunter’s moon.” Some even say that this moon can affect human behavior.

I don’t know if that latter part is true, but we sure have a lot of horror in Hollywood and I would assume it’s in anticipation of the all-hallows’ eve or more popularly billed as Halloween.

Now, let’s talk about a theory I have. May be far-fetched, but I need an excuse for why my fantasy football league has tanked for three weeks in a row. At first, I thought… user error. Then it became all too evident that something was awry in the heavens and perhaps the man in the moon.

I mean… Baltimore starting at 1-4 with Derrik Henry looking like a high school running back? The KC Chiefs at 2-3 (but that may just be Swift Syndrome). Dallas and Green Bay each score 40 points and neither one wins.

I mean… it’s freaky.

Last week, my faithful fantasy kicker from Indy only scores two points in a game where they throw down 40? Now he’s out with a leg injury that happened in the second quarter. Charger’s running back… out. Giant’s wide receiver… out. Carolina wide receiver… out. Miami superstar wide receiver – out for the year. And don’t even get me started about all the starters from San Francisco… out.

To top it off, two offensive players had open field ahead of them and dropped the ball short of the goal line… not one… but two!

How long can the madness continue??

I will admit, I have been a little distracted and a bit crabby of late – but of course, I would never blame that on Mr. Moon – but to see my fantasy league already looking at me with encouragement and saying… “maybe next year.”