DUBLIN – In honor of the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary, Bladen Community College is pleased to announce Happy Birthday America, a music celebration on Thursday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m.

This patriotic evening of music and community will bring together local talent and nationally recognized performers for a memorable celebration of American heritage. The evening will begin with a special pre-show performance by the East Bladen High School Band, highlighting the talents of local student musicians.

The main program will feature the US Army 82nd Airborne Division Band and Chorus as they proudly present a musical tribute to America. As we honor those who serve our Nation, the members of the All American Chorus, as well as the Brass and Woodwind Quintet, will inspire you with the sound of freedom!

The 82nd Airborne Chorus has earned national recognition for its outstanding performances, including an appearance on America’s Got Talent, where the ensemble captivated audiences with its musical excellence and patriotic spirit. Their participation makes this event a rare and exciting opportunity for the Bladen County community.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This free event is open to the public and is designed to be a family-friendly celebration for attendees of all ages.

This music celebration is one of many regional events taking place throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone and reflect on the significance of our nation’s past, present, and future through music and community connection. For more information, visit BladenCC.edu, call 910.879.5500, or follow Bladen Community College on Facebook and Instagram for updates and event details.