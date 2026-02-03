Ruth Pope, 88, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 22, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Born in Columbus County, North Carolina, to John R. Young and Ollie Cheshire, Ruth had a knack for numbers, a love of a well-organized ledger, and an eye for detail that served her well throughout her career in retail sales and bookkeeping. She was a valued member of the Walmart team at Monkey Junction, where she retired in 2013 after 20 years of keeping everything running smoothly—and probably knowing where every item in the store was located.

Ruth’s passions ran deep and wide. She was never without a book in hand, could create magic with a needle and thread, and had an architect’s soul, spending countless hours drafting house plans with the precision of someone who knew exactly how a home should feel. Many years ago, she created and tended an azalea garden at her home in Clarkton, which still brings delight in the spring of every year.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William F. Young. Ruth leaves behind a family who will miss her wisdom and quiet strength: her children, Cindy Clark of Fayetteville, Rosemary Bengtson (Walter) of Clarkton, Jeff Pope (Susan) of Rocky Mount, and Jayna McDonald (Dean) of Morehead City; eight grandchildren, Deanna Pope, Brett McDonald, Jess Huynh, Brandi Venema, Colon Melvin, George Clark, David Clark and Carl Clark; and five great-grandchildren who will grow up hearing stories about their remarkable great-grandmother.

A visitation is planned at Clarkton Depot on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 from 2-4 p.m. A private graveside service will occur at a later date.

Rest easy, Ruth. Your garden and your great-grandchildren will bloom in your memory.