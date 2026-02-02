Here is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Bladen County as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. To report closings or delays, send an email to [email protected].

• Town of White Lake Town Hall will open at noon Tuesday. For after hour water/sewer emergencies, call 910-862-8141.

• Cape Fear Valley Health Clinics, including Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, Elizabethtown and White Lake, will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All Cape Fear Valley hospitals, including Bladen County Hospital remain open 24 hours a day.

• Town of Bladenboro Town Hall will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Only the drive-thru window will be open.

• Town of Bladenboro trash pickup will be delayed until Friday.

• Bladen County Schools will transition to remote learning for Tuesday. Students will work independently on assignments that teachers have either posted in Canvas, Google Classroom, or sent home with students. All events and activities scheduled Tuesday are canceled. A decision regarding school operations for Wednesday will be made no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Bladen Community College campus closed Tuesday. Students should check their Moodle account for messages from their instructors regarding class activities. Employees will work remotely.

• Bladen County Public Library branches closed Tuesday.

• Bladen County government offices will be closed Tuesday.

• Bladen County Superior and District Courts are canceled Tuesday.

• Bladen County Clerk of Superior Court office closed Tuesday.

• Bladen County solid waste sites will be closed Tuesday.

• Town of White Lake garbage collection delayed one day. Waste Management-Fayetteville District closed Monday. The plan is to resume services Tuesday.

• Melvins’ Hamburgers & Hotdogs in Elizabethtown is closed Monday and plans to reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.

• Vineyard Golf at White Lake will be closed through Wednesday.