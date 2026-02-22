Hailey Hudson, Trinity Locklear to represent NC in USOA pageant

Two young ladies from Bladen County are preparing to go to Las Vegas in late March to represent the state in the United States of America pageant.

Hailey Hudson and Trinity Locklear captured top honors at the USOA state pageant held over Valentine’s weekend in Greenville. Hudson was crowned USOA’s Miss North Carolina and Locklear earned the title of Teen Miss North Carolina.

The pair will head to Las Vegas for the national pageant March 26-29.

“The biggest part of winning (the state pageant) is the ability to go and compete at the United States of America pageant in just over 30 days,” said Hudson, who is 25 years old and graduated from East Bladen High School in 2019. “It’s really exciting.”

During their reign, the titleholders will travel throughout the state speaking and advocating on their platforms. Hudson’s platform is Speak Up for Social Media Safety and Locklear’s platform is GLOW: Giving Light to Other Women.

Hudson’s platform focuses on cyber safety education and advocacy. Inspired by her own experience with online harassment and cyberbullying, Hudson has spoken at schools across North Carolina and made numerous appearances in Bladen County.

“When I was in middle school I was harassed online,” said Hudson, who is the reigning USOA Miss Chapel Hill, where she lives while attending school. “After I reported the online harassment to authorities, my perpetrator did not like that. So, he decided to cyberbully me. That was a really pivotal experience in my life.

“Looking back, I wouldn’t take it back because it’s really shaped me and molded me into who I am today. That’s how I created my platform to speak up for social media safety,” Hudson said.

Hudson earned a B.A. in Media and Journalism with a second major in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is currently pursuing a dual-degree program in law and a master’s degree at the University of North Carolina School of Law and the UNC School of Journalism and Media.

“I have tried to transform Speak Up for Social Media Safety into not just a tool for advocating about the dangers of online, but showing people how social media can be put to good use as well.

“I’m advocating for some changes with schools and the law to protect people who might find themselves in the position that I once was.”

Locklear’s platform promotes women’s empowerment and the importance of uplifting one another. Through GLOW, she encourages participation in her GLOW Challenge, hosts empowerment training, and creates and distributes motivational keychains.

“I believe that women shine and create spaces for others,” Locklear said. “Through encouragement and mentorship, GLOW focuses on building confidence in sisterhood.

“I’ve created GLOW circles within the community. I’ve put up flyers around my school, on Facebook and Instagram promoting my platform.”

The USOA state competition included private interviews and on-stage evening gown, swimsuit and patriotic wear competitions as well as an on-stage question. Hudson won in patriotic wear and Locklear was runner-up in patriotic wear.

“I had a really good experience (in Greenville),” said Locklear, who is 16 years old and a sophomore at West Bladen High School. “I have loved the friendships I’ve made throughout the journey of competing, the community service and connections.”

Locklear began competing in pageants in 2023 and has been crowned USA Elite Miss Junior Teen, Coastal Carolina USA, Coastal Carolina Junior Teen and Miss Robeson County Junior Teen.

“I’ve always remembered to stay connected to the sister queens that I’ve met throughout the years,” she said.

“I’m super excited about (the national pageant),” said Locklear, who will make her first flight when she heads for Las Vegas. “I’m glad I have the opportunity.”

Hudson has been participating in pageants since she was six years old.

“I came home one day with a flyer from our local high school,” Hudson said. “They were putting on a fundraiser and there was a form for a pageant for little girls. I said, “Mom, I think I want to do this. Ever since then, I’ve been hooked and loved it.”

The Bladen County ladies will spend the next month preparing for the national competition in Las Vegas.

“Trinity and I are really excited to present our local community and the state,” Hudson said.

