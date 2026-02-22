As I ponder over and prepare for this week’s devotional thought, I’m reminded of the children’s television show, “Sesame Street”. In each episode, the character Elmo would introduce a “Word of the Day” and then that word would be referenced and explained all throughout the show with the help of the other puppets and celebrity guest stars. As I prayed for discernment for my weekly Journal article, the Lord brought one particular word to mind… The “Word from the Word” for this week is, “STEWARDSHIP”. Before you check out on me, let me explain what Biblical Stewardship is all about – and it’s NOT all about MONEY!

We would be well-served to understand the word, “STEWARDSHIP” in light of two other words, “HERITAGE” and “LEGACY”. We were all born with a Heritage, that is what we inherited simply by birth. Our family name (Prov. 22:1), our personal traits and characteristics, our plot and plight in life, our Inherited Attributes would summarize our Heritage. Our Legacy is what we leave behind when we depart this world. Like footprints in the snow, we all leave our “Mark” and we all have an “Impact” that influences our community and our culture. “STEWARDSHIP” marks the time allotted to each of us between our Heritage and our Legacy.

The Psalmist teaches us to “Number our Days”. Psalm 90:12 is far more about the Quality of those days than the mere Quantity. You and I are the Caretakers and Custodians of the “Days of our Lives” (I can hear the theme songs of Sesame Street and The Days of our Lives as I sit here penning these thoughts now…) May I be so bold as to ask you if you are being a Faithful Steward in the areas of your Personal Life, your Family, your Job, your Civic Duties (Go VOTE!), your Community Involvement…? Each of us has a measure of influence that is far deeper and wider than we probably realize. There are countless opportunities to make a positive difference in the lives of others that we must recognize and then respond to in order to be a Faithful Steward. I’m reminded of the poem used at many funerals about the “Dash”. It confirms the birth date and the death date that appear on the dearly departed’s tombstone with emphasis upon the fact that the “Dash” represents the life that person lived and the mark they made in between the Womb and the Tomb. Beloved, I pray that we will be more Dedicated to our Faith and more Determined to be Faithfully doing “Whatsoever We Do Heartily as Unto the Lord” (Col. 3:23).

Prioritize the Eternal over the Temporal. Choose to be a “Giver” and not a “Taker”. Apply John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not what your Country can do for you but ask what you can do for your Country” speech to every area of your life today. May we be careful to Appreciate the Role of Steward rather than Negating our Responsibility. May we Value all that is truly Valuable. Be sure to thank God for the Blessings of Family, a Community of Faith, a Free Country, a Blessed State and the privilege to call Bladen County home. I’m afraid few locals truly recognize what an amazing place this is. Get out and see all that the “Mother County” has to offer. Be a good steward of the Land and the very Lives we Live. Most of all, we must consider the tremendous Blessing (never a Burden I pray) to Share and to Show our Faith. The Bible teaches, “To Whom Much is Given, Much shall be Required” (Luke 12:48). We have been entrusted with many blessings to steward over daily. As we strive to apply these truths, ponder the words of Missionary C.T. Stroud, “Only One Life,‘Twill Soon be Past, Only What’s Done for Christ will Last”. We are living out our own “Dash” right now; live it out Loud & Clear! Handle each day with Care, with Caution, with Consideration, with Compassion and with Christ-Like Attitudes and Actions.

May our Common Goal be His Glory. May we strive not to just “Get the Good out of Life” but to “Put a lot of Good into this Life” so that we may hear one day, “Well Done, Good and Faithful Steward…” (Matt. 25:21)

Cameron McGill is the founding Pastor of the LAKE Church of White Lake, North Carolina. He & his wife, Tiffany direct the activities of White Lake Christian Camp & Retreat Center. In addition, Cameron serves as a Bladen County Commissioner. He has served in full-time Pastoral Ministry for the past 33 years, the past 26 years here in Bladen County.