With North Carolina’s spring wildfire season arriving at a time when most of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought, the N.C. Forest Service is urging the public to apply best practices and common sense with all outdoor fires, especially yard debris burns.

“With the recent rainfall combined with multiple winter storms earlier this year, some folks may not realize that most of North Carolina is still experiencing very dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “Our state’s gradual descent into drought and prolonged dry conditions means wildfires can ignite more easily, burn more intensely and spread quicker. The best defense against wildfires will always be to prevent them from starting.”

Escaped yard debris burns, largely due to carelessness, continue to be the leading cause of wildfires across the state, accounting for nearly half of all wildfires in North Carolina. In general, human activity is responsible for 99% of wildfires, and spring weather tends to draw people outdoors to work in their yards with many choosing to burn as a method to dispose of leaves, limbs and other yard debris.

“A fire can escape in a matter of seconds, especially on warm days when winds are gusty,” Troxler added. “This means you never leave a fire unattended until it is completely out and cold.”

Other forms of human caused wildfires stem from machine and vehicle use, dragging tow chains, arson and escaped campfires.

Western North Carolina counties that suffered substantial forest damage during Hurricane Helene remain especially vulnerable to wildfires due to dead and dying timber contributing to an excessive debris and fuel load.

Before starting an outdoor fire, contact your local NCFS county ranger’s office. For safe burning practices to help prevent wildfire, the NCFS offers the following guidance:

• Check local burning laws. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours. Others forbid it entirely.

• Make sure you have a valid permit. You can obtain a burn permit at any N.C. Forest Service office or authorized permitting agent, or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.

• Keep an eye on the weather. Don’t burn on dry, windy days.

• Local fire officials can recommend a safe way to burn debris. Don’t pile vegetation on the ground. Instead, place it in a cleared area and contain it in a screened receptacle away from overhead branches and wires.

• Be sure you are fully prepared before burning. To control the fire, you will need a hose, bucket, steel rake and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. Keep a phone nearby, too.

• Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel or other flammable liquids to speed up debris burning.

• Stay with your fire until it is completely out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

• These same tips apply to campfires and grills as well. Douse burning charcoal briquettes or campfires thoroughly with water. Drown all embers, not just the red ones. When soaked, stir the coals and soak them again. Make sure everything is wet and that embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, mix enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire, being careful not to bury the fire. Never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area.

The public is reminded to never fly a drone near, around or over a wildfire. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilots and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

Where there’s fire, there’s smoke, and if you live in an area where wildfire risk is high, staying smoke-ready can be critical to personal health and well-being. Take steps now to prepare for wildfire smoke. This is especially important for smoke sensitive individuals including children, active people, older adults and people with heart or lung disease such as asthma. Being prepared means knowing where to find information about air quality and utilizing the air quality index. Use resources like www.ncair.org, airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/ and www.airnow.gov.

To learn more about preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit www.preventwildfirenc.org.