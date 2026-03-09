RCSO investigating teen’s shooting death

ROWLAND — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators are investigating a homicide that occurred at a party outside of Rowland.

On Sunday at approximately 3:10 am, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence the area of Josie Lane and Kitchen Street Road, north of Rowland, in reference to an individual shot. Keedon Lewis, 16, of Lumberton was found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies.

“Tragically, a young man lost his life overnight during a shooting incident that occurred at a small gathering,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Sunday. “This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends who are now facing an unimaginable loss.

“Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are actively working this case. We know there were a number of individuals present at the gathering, and we are asking anyone who may have been in attendance or who has any information about what occurred to please come forward and speak with our investigators.

“Even the smallest detail could be important in helping us understand exactly what happened and in bringing justice and closure to this family. We urge anyone with information to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

“Our community must work together in moments like this. We remain committed to thoroughly investigating this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or email [email protected].