Bladen fire departments get Volunteer Fire Grant funds

Bladen County volunteer fire departments received nearly $220,000 in grants through the state’s 2026 Volunteer Fire Grant Fund announced Friday, May 15.

The fund was created to assist fire departments to purchase equipment and make capital expenditures. The size of the grant may not exceed $40,000 for a department.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” State Fire Marshal Taylor said.

“Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”

The Carvers Creek Volunteer Fire Department and East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department each were approved for the maximum $40,000 grant.

Other grant totals for Bladen County volunteer fire departments were:

• Ammon: $38,864.02

• Kelly: $28,190

• White Lake: $25,500

• Bladenboro: $24,006

• Clarkton: $11,854.20

• Bay Tree Lakes: $11,203

All requested amounts by the individual fire departments were approved.

The General Assembly created the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $40,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $40,000.

Since the program’s inception, the Office of State Fire Marshal has distributed $201,180,720.00 to volunteer fire departments across the state.