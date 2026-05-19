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Elizabethtown Rotary hosts scholarship golf tournament

Staff report
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A golfer watches his putt go toward the hole on No. 9 Friday during the Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament. Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

A golfer watches his putt go toward the hole on No. 9 Friday during the Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament.

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

The Elizabethtown Rotary Club awarded scholarships to Jackson Bridgers and Kaelyn Eason during its golf tournament Friday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. First row, from left, Terri Dennison, Bridgers, Eason, Sondra Guyton and Jim Hatchett. Back row, from left, Michael Leinwand, Whitley Ward and Tiina Mundy. Contributed photo

The Elizabethtown Rotary Club awarded scholarships to Jackson Bridgers and Kaelyn Eason during its golf tournament Friday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. First row, from left, Terri Dennison, Bridgers, Eason, Sondra Guyton and Jim Hatchett. Back row, from left, Michael Leinwand, Whitley Ward and Tiina Mundy.

Contributed photo

A golfer tees off on the first hole during the Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

A golfer tees off on the first hole during the Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

A golfer putts the ball on No. 9 Friday. The putt went in the hole for a birdie for his team. Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

A golfer putts the ball on No. 9 Friday. The putt went in the hole for a birdie for his team.

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown Rotarians, from left, Tiina Munday, Mike Davis and Terri Dennison at the registration table. Contributed photo

Elizabethtown Rotarians, from left, Tiina Munday, Mike Davis and Terri Dennison at the registration table.

Contributed photo

Tammy Blount and Robby Mills from Rondaveu Pizza provided lunch for tournament participants. Contributed photo

Tammy Blount and Robby Mills from Rondaveu Pizza provided lunch for tournament participants.

Contributed photo

The team of Boussias Law Firm and Davis Precision had the low score Friday in the 10th annual Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship. East Bladen students Jackson Bridgers and Kaelyn Eason were the recipients of the club’s college scholarships.

The tournament served as the kickoff to the 48th White Lake Water Festival.

Rocky Boussias, Derrick Davis, Billy Coe and Frank Zolnowski shot 55 in the Captain’s Choice format at Vineyard Golf at White Lake to edge the Cape Fear Valley Health Systems Team Eagle foursome of Mark Cobb, Michael Tart, Kevin Jackson and Stephen Fife by a stroke,

In the second flight, the Bladen Off Road team of Scott Gordan, Bill Mello, John Combs and Joe Nance won a scorecard playoff over the Star Telephone foursome of Dickie Walters, Lucas McNeill, Kyle Randleman and Johnny Eason. Each team shot 60.

Steve Hancock won longest drive for men and Dana McDuffie won longest drive for women. Zolnowski was closest to the pin on No. 16. There were 22 teams in the tournament.

Lunch was provided by Rondaveu Pizzeria of White Lake.

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