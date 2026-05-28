Remembering the Fallen: Clarkton’s parade, Spring Meet draws hundreds

People lined Clarkton’s North College Street on Monday, May 25 to watch the Memorial Day parade.

Afterward, Railroad Street was packed with visitors, food vendors cooked tasty treats and craft vendors displayed their wares. There was a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables and the popular Foam Frenzy that had youngsters covered in suds.

It was a day designed for people to have fun, but also a day to remember those service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States.

A cadet from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy reminded those people gathered around the flag pole at Butler Park that Memorial Day wasn’t about barbecues, beach trips or the unofficial start of summer. Memorial Day was about the American heroes who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.

During a brief ceremony, veterans saluted during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner as the United States flag was raised. It was followed by the 24-note bugle call of “Taps,” the nation’s official “National Song of Remembrance” that serves as a final farewell.

Later in the day, Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot performed.

The festival also served as a celebration of the town’s 165th anniversary. A 32-page booklet was produced by the Clarkton 165th Anniversary Celebration History Committee detailing the town’s history. Copies are available at Clarkton Public Library and Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown.

The Memorial Day parade was the idea of Clarkton Mayor Jerome Myers. The inaugural parade was held in 2024 as a way to remember fallen service members and to bring the community together. Myers spent more than 20 years in the military.

After the second parade held on Memorial Day 2025, a few food vendors gathered on Railroad Street.

By the fall of 2025, Clarkton’s first official Fall Meet on Railroad Street was held with more vendors and activities.

The third parade and first official Spring Meet on Railroad Street was held this Memorial Day and drew the largest crowd yet.

The festivals are sponsored by Community Events of Clarkton, which is a community-based organization dedicated to serving the people in and around Clarkton. The group is not affiliated with the Town of Clarkton government.