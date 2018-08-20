Down East Pest Control opens in Bladenboro

Trudy McLeod | Bladen Journal Down East Pest Control has opened in Bladenboro. The owners, in front left to right, are Emily Dowless and Jeremy Dowless. Dawn Maynard is far right up front, and Riley Dowless is in the front. Back row from left are Charles Ray Peterson, Travis Beck, Jennelle Strickland and Cody Baxley. Trudy McLeod | Bladen Journal Down East Pest Control has opened in Bladenboro. The owners, in front left to right, are Emily Dowless and Jeremy Dowless. Dawn Maynard is far right up front, and Riley Dowless is in the front. Back row from left are Charles Ray Peterson, Travis Beck, Jennelle Strickland and Cody Baxley. Trudy McLeod | Bladen Journal Down East Pest Control has opened in Bladenboro. The owners, in front left to right, are Emily Dowless and Jeremy Dowless. Dawn Maynard is far right up front, and Riley Dowless is in the front. Back row from left are Charles Ray Peterson, Travis Beck, Jennelle Strickland and Cody Baxley. Trudy McLeod | Bladen Journal Down East Pest Control has opened in Bladenboro. The owners, in front left to right, are Emily Dowless and Jeremy Dowless. Dawn Maynard is far right up front, and Riley Dowless is in the front. Back row from left are Charles Ray Peterson, Travis Beck, Jennelle Strickland and Cody Baxley.

BLADENBORO — Down East Pest Control has opened at 130 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Jeremy and Emily Dowless are the owners.

“This is our first store front, but we wanted to have an established location that customers could come in and ask questions, as well as catch some foot traffic for people who might not know us,” Jeremy Dowless said. “It felt like a good place, since I’m from here and grew up here.

“Our No. 1 goal is to provide a good quality service, at a good price, and help the community however we can.”

An official ribbon cutting was held last week.

Dowless said the company is licensed in both North and South Carolina.

