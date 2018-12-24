DEQ extends comment period on Chemours-related consent order

The comment period for the proposed consent order involving Chemours, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and the Cape Fear River Watch has been extended to Jan. 7, DEQ says in a news release.

The consent order is available online at http://bit.ly/2RdUYCD or at https://files.nc.gov/ncdeq/GenX/Consent-order-11212018.pdf or at

Comments received will be addressed at the close of the comment period, DEQ said. Until then, it says a fact sheet addressing misconceptions regarding the proposed consent order is available online at http://bit.ly/2EKJsIv or https://files.nc.gov/ncdeq/GenX/Fact-Sheet-Chemours-Proposed-Consent-Order.pdf.

To submit comments, email comments.chemours@ncdenr.gov. Or, by snail mail, send to Assistant Secretary’s Office, Attn: Chemours Public Comments, 1601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1601.