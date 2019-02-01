Rise Up protests at Smithfield Fields

Emily Williams Rise Up – Shut It Down, a group led by Jackie Affsa of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, came to protest at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel today. - Emily Williams Rise Up – Shut It Down, a group led by Jackie Affsa of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, came to protest at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel today. - Emily Williams Rise Up – Shut It Down, a group led by Jackie Affsa of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, came to protest at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel today. -

TAR HEEL — Smithfield Foods was the object of a protest that began at 11 a.m. today and was expected to last until 5 p.m.

Rise Up – Shut It Down, a group led by Jackie Affsa of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, came to protest at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel. The event began with about five dozen and was expected to draw more in the afternoon.

On its application to protest, filed with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the crowd estimate was 200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

