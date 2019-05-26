Segment of N.C. 210 closed, to reopen July 7

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The detour on N.C. 242 continues straight through N.C. 210 intersection. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The drains being replaced is causing a closure for the shortest route from N.C. 242 to White Lake using U.S. 701. -

A segment of N.C. 210 between N.C. 242 and U.S. 701 has closed due to maintenence.

The work is connected to damage from Hurricane Florence.

“The road closed last Monday and is scheduled to reopen July 7,” Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, wrote in an email on Thursday afternoon.

The sections that need to be replaced are close together.

“We actually have closed this road at two locations within 500 feet of each other, to do the exact same work — replace the 2 aging, undersized drainage culverts,” Barksdale wrote.

The road is expected to continue to be closed until the project is completed.

“We are replacing a drainage pipe where we had made a temporary repair last fall to reopen the road immediately following Florence,” he wrote. “The new culvert will be built on site and it will be an aluminum-based structure, and it will be larger than the older drainage pipe to meet current standards based on the drainage in this area.

“We hope we can reopen the road by the end of June, but due to the upcoming holidays, we are estimating a reopening by July 7.”

The detour is N.C. 242 to Old Fayetteville Road to N.C. 210.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

