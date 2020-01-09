GREENSBORO — Albert Beatty, Paul Norris, Mike Potter and Melissa Singletary were congratulated by North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten at the annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation in December.

Beatty, Bladen County Farm Bureau president, was presented a limited edition Case knife. County presidents were qualified by the work of their respective county agency colleagues. Plaques were presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.

Contributed photo

With state President Larry Wooten (left) are (from left) Albert Beatty, Paul Norris, Mike Potter and Melissa Singletary. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_farm-bureau-011020.jpg Contributed photo

With state President Larry Wooten (left) are (from left) Albert Beatty, Paul Norris, Mike Potter and Melissa Singletary.