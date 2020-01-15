ELIZABETHTOWN — Chairwoman Louella Thompson said she’ll have law enforcement present to take action if anyone stands to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the next meeting of the Bladen County Board of Elections.

Her comments were delivered at the end of a one-hour meeting that included an impromptu pledge from the majority of the audience after the board voted along party lines not to include it in the meeting’s agenda. She said the action by the audience was a disruption of the meeting, and would not be tolerated in the future, adding lawmen would be brought in.

Thompson was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper last spring. The Bladen Journal asked his opinion on what transpired, and spokeswoman Sadie Weiner wrote in an email, “The Governor leads the Pledge of Allegiance before every Council of State meeting. He doesn’t agree with the action taken and he thinks it’s a good practice to say it before a Board of Elections meeting.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, a Republican representing a portion of Bladen County, contacted the Bladen Journal after reading its report on the meeting at BladenJournal.com. In a statement released through a spokeswoman, Bishop said, “I was appalled that the Chairwoman of the Bladen County Board of Elections will prevent board members — on threat of arrest — from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. It shows a twisted moral code to oppress the right to honor a flag that stands for freedom from oppression. I stand with the board members who continue to revere and respect our flag and those who lost their lives defending it.”

Republicans Emery White and Michael Aycock were for it, and Thompson and fellow Democrats Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard each voted against.

“Being in the military, we honor the flag all the time in the military,” said White, who motioned for the pledge to be added. “I just think it should be on the agenda. There is no way we should have a meeting without it. It’s like having a prayer. Why do we object to the Pledge of Allegiance?”

Aycock seconded the motion.

After some passionate words from multiple members of the audience about adding it, and one voice against it, Daine Smith told the group if they wanted to join him he was going to lead it.

More than half the room stood with him, including Board of Elections Director Chris Williams. Among those not standing was Commissioner Arthur Bullock, who when asked did stand and offer a prayer at the start of the meeting, with everyone in the room standing and bowing their heads with him.

Asked for an explanation on her vote against, Thompson said, “That’s my right, and I exercise it.”

Since being seated last spring, this board has not included the pledge at its meetings. A flag has not been present but was on Tuesday, placed directly behind Thompson’s seat at the middle of the head table. According to accepted flag etiquette, it should have been to the right of the speaker.

Following a short recess, the board did attend to business.

One-stop workers were approved with one exception, and training dates for them were set on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Election day workers were approved with only a couple of exceptions noted.

Williams, in the director’s update, said seven total absentee ballots have been sent out for the March 3 primary. Six were absentee by mail, and one was military.

The board will not move up its 5 p.m. meeting on the day of the primary, based on the number of absentee ballot requests to date.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_american-flag-4.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

MEETINGS The following are the next meeting dates for the Bladen County Board of Elections. All are scheduled for the Board of Elections Office, 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. • Feb. 11, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballots • Feb. 18, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballots • Feb. 25, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballots • March 2, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballots • March 3, 5 p.m.: Absentee ballots • March 10, 5 p.m.: Supplemental absentee ballots • March 13, 11 a.m.: Canvass