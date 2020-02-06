WHITE LAKE — Last year’s Night to Shine has brought more interest into the community in support of the event that’s happening Friday night, with over 100 expected to attend.

“This year we have 118 participants, which is up from 80 last year,” said Brandon Meadows, the Bladen location pastor for Vertical Church.

The event, started nationally by Tim Tebow, gives people with special needs a chance to experience prom, a special night out, and is for anyone 14 and older. One of the registered participants is 60.

Meadows said this year’s event is going to be much larger, not only including more participants but meaning greater community support throughout the area. New Light Church in Bladenboro has stepped up to help this year.

Meadows explained that this is evidence of the church at work, and not just any church, he said, but the “church body” as a whole. It’s estimated that this event costs about $15,000.

“This is about celebrating miracles, and every story is a miracle story, regardless of circumstances,” said Meadows.

A few weeks ago Sharon Moore, a seamstress at Vertical, helped the ladies get fitted into one of 160 donated dresses.

“We have had interest from Columbus County, Whiteville and Clarkton,” he said.

This year there are more than 230 volunteers for this one night, with businesses bringing together everything from space, to food, gifts and clothing for the participants and their families.

“So many have donated either time, talent or treasure,” Meadows said.

Georgio’s, Cindy’s, Burney’s Sweets and More are all involved as well. Leinwand’s is working on the suits and getting the gentlemen ready to go.

JBloom jewelry will be there through the work of Dede Sauls, with the ladies getting earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Others that are pivotal this year include former NFL running back Vonta Leach, a Super Bowl champion and three-time all-pro; and White Lake Mayor Goldston Womble, who is loaning out his restaurant space for the parents to have a chance to recharge.

“Womble’s space will give the parents a chance to have some respite,” said Meadows, stating that there will be close to a hundred for that, with entertainment and a meal.

“Susan Inman, with The Venue at White Lake, has been great,” he said.

West Bladen High School’s horticulture class is making the floral arrangements.

Limousine rides will also be a part of the night, provided by Real Limousine and Grand Reserve Limousine, both out of Fayetteville. If that wasn’t enough there will also be two party buses.

Adult volunteers will make sure that everyone has a fun night dancing, and this year something new is coming.

“We are going to have karaoke this year, and the emcee will be Loud Noises Entertainment,” said Meadows.

Jody Johnson is also doing prom pictures that night.

T&T Liquidators and Walmart of Elizabethtown are also sponsoring the night.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Night-to-Shine-020720.jpg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal