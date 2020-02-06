ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Relay for Life date has been returned to April 25, says organizer Mary Williams.

The annual event has had a few date changes due to conflicts with events already scheduled in the area. Its preliminary work will continue in a meeting on Tuesday.

“The next Relay meetings will be Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, at the Bladen County library,” Williams wrote in an email. “Coming up next is also the gospel play called ‘A Coat of Many Colors.’ That cancer benefit concert is by Big Faith Productions out of Charlotte, and will be held on Feb. 15 at Bladen Community College.”

Williams said the college is partnering for the event by donating use of space.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the play will start at 4 p.m. Trevel Allen, a saxophonist, will be the opening act.

Donations for the play are $20, and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 888-794-6233 or emailing mcw_jean@msn.com.

Williams additionally stated that there are local people that are involved in being cast members.

There is still time to get registered as a team, survivor, caregiver or participant for the Bladen County Relay for Life.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal