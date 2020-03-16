ELIZABETHTOWN — Programs and activities in the Bladen County Parks and Recreation Department have come to a halt.

Grant Pait, the director of the department, said in a memo Monday afternoon that the stoppage is due to the threat of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The suspension of activities will last until at least April 6. There will be no reservations taken for the gymnasium, the picnic shelters, and there will be no team practices at Bladen County Park.

The park is open to leisure activities.

Pait’s memo said a reassessment is planned on or before April 6.

