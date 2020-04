Community calendar

(All items subject to change)

April 14

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

April 15

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

April 21

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

April 28

• Bladen Community College trustees, Williams Administration Building, Bladen Community College, 6 p.m.

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building in Elizabethtown.

Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

