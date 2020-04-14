ELIZABETHTOWN — North Carolina’s death toll from the coronavirus soared to 108 in the official count released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources.

It is the biggest one-day jump since the worldwide pandemic arrived in the Old North State with the first case March 3, and the first death March 25. The previous worst days had been April 7, with 13 deaths added, and April 9, with 12 deaths added.

North Carolina has had 75 deaths in eight days, including four days with nine or more added to the tally.

Bladen County, as it has for nearly two weeks, remained counted with one positive case of COVID-19, an individual who has since recovered.

DHHS says 5,024 positive cases have been counted from among more than 65,000 samples. The samples number does not include private and independent testing; positive case numbers do.

The number hospitalized rose to 418, and the number of counties with an infection to 93. The number hospitalized was an increase of 105 from the day before.

In 99 of the deaths statewide, 58 percent are white and 38 percent are black. Of 3,628 cases with known race, numbers are similar: 55 percent white, 39 percent black. The Hispanic population accounts for 3 percent of deaths and 9 percent of positive cases.

State leaders, to include Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS, have worried hospitals would become overwhelmed. So far, as a whole, that has not happened. Tuesday’s report listed 88 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, with availability of more than 2,200 ventilators, 873 intensive care unit beds, and 7,591 hospital beds.

Cooper on Monday said he was considering relaxing some of the business restrictions if the next two weeks show the virus spread is decreasing.

Adjacent to Bladen, the number of deaths remained at two and the number of cases climbed to 151. Cumberland County has one death and 86 positive cases, Columbus has one death and 37 cases, Sampson has 13 cases, Robeson has 10 cases and Pender has five cases.

Nearby, New Hanover County has one death and 55 cases, Brunswick has one death and 35 cases, Hoke has 20 cases, and Duplin has 19 cases.

Statewide, the population centers continue to have the most deaths and cases.

Mecklenburg County has had 14 deaths and 993 cases, and Wake County has had no deaths and 501 cases.

Guilford County has 10 deaths and 137 cases, and Johnston County has eight deaths and 104 cases.

Durham County has two deaths and 297 cases.

