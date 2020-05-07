ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s positive cases of coronavirus rose to 45 Thursday.

Bladen County Health Department Director Dr. Terri Duncan said there have been 19 recoveries. Three people are hospitalized and there has been one death in the White Oak community.

Bladen County has reported at least one new case all but three days since reporting its second on April 18. That run includes 11 consecutive days with at least one case, and eight each on April 27 and Tuesday.

The number of deaths statewide from the virus rose by 30 to 507 on Thursday. Twenty-one of the deaths were in congregate living settings. Cases numberd 13,397, up 639, and the number hospitalized went up nine to 525. Only Avery County in the mountains is yet to report a positive case.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there are 26 deaths and 979 cases. Cumberland has nine deaths and 336 cases; Columbus has 11 deaths and 184 cases; Robeson has four deaths and 313 cases; Sampson has one death and 126 cases; and Pender has one death and 20 cases.

Congregate living settings account for 303 deaths, or 59.8 percent, and 3,503 positive cases, or 26.1 percent. Outbreaks have been identified at 62 nursing homes, 23 residential care facilities, 16 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, four are in Columbus, two in Cumberland and one is in Pender.

The state, in observance of key metrics as defined by Dr. Mandy Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper, offers graphs that shows North Carolina has a downward trajectory in positive tests as a percent of total tests and a leveling off of hospitalizations. Tests reported daily continues to be above an average of 5,000 per day. The estimated supply of personal protective equipment remains very low for gowns, but is above 30 days supply for N95 respirators, face shields, gloves, and surgical and procedure masks.

The DHHS report said 94 percent of the state’s hospitals were reporting availability of 2,837 ventilators (79.2 percent), 5,672 empty hospital beds (29.4 percent) and 729 empty intensive care unit beds (22.6 percent).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 267 deaths and 6,692 cases, or 52.7 percent of the deaths and 49.9 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 58 deaths and 1,922 positive cases, Rowan County has 24 deaths and 452 cases, Cabarrus County has 17 deaths and 333 cases, Union County has 14 deaths and 283 cases, and Gaston County has four deaths and 157 cases — a total of 117 deaths and 3,147 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 29 deaths and 807 cases, Wake County has 21 deaths and 961 cases, Orange County has 30 deaths and 239 cases, and Johnston County has 16 deaths and 189 cases — a total of 96 deaths and 2,196 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 35 deaths and 536 cases, Davidson County has nine deaths and 191 cases, Forsyth County has five deaths and 332 cases, and Randolph County has five deaths and 290 cases — a total of 54 deaths and 1,349 cases.

The state reports 48 percent of those infected are ages 50 and over, and 97 percent of the deaths are for that age group as well. Fifty-one percent of the cases are women, 48 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed. Men account for 55 percent of the deaths.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal