Coronavirus: Bladen County’s share of $1.6B relief is $782,398

ELIZABETHTOWN — Families, businsses and government entities in Bladen County will share $782,398 from CARES Act funding, state Sen. Bill Rabon’s office said Thursday morning.

State lawmakers last weekend passed $1.6 billion in relief. How it would be divided didn’t begin to emerge until this week.

“The General Assembly has passed legislation that will not only support families and businesses that are struggling, but will also assist local governments in Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties with providing critical services to their residents,” Rabon said in the release. “This is an important step to keep North Carolinians safe and stay on track to move past this crisis and reopen North Carolina.”

Gov. Roy Cooper is easing some restrictions Friday.

Rabon, a Brunswick County Republican, said his home county will receive $2,573,728. New Hanover County gets $4,064,953 and Pender County $1,276,007.

Rabon’s release said “the General Assembly’s nearly $1.6 billion COVID-19 recovery bill reserved another $150 million for local government use once the federal government allows greater flexibility for use, including filling budget shortfalls.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal