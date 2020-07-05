RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service is selling tree seedlings.

Each year, its nursery program produces millions of quality seedlings, a news release says. These are for nearly 50 species of conifers, hardwoods and native understory plants, including eastern and Carolina hemlock seedlings.

Also available are genetically improved stock in longleaf pine, shortleaf pine and white pine.

Hardwoods are sold in quantities as low as 10 and conifers in quantities as low as 50. Larger orders, including by the hundreds and thousands, can also be made.

Tree seedlings and understory plants are available to public and private entities, says Steve Troxler. He’s the state agriculture commissioner.

To order, go to buynctrees.com or call 888-628-7337. There is a user-friendly catalog at ncforestservice.gov and all Forest Services offices in each of the state’s 100 counties. Included are descriptions about ideal planting locations and whether a species is typically used to benefit wildlife, restore habitats or as marketable timber.

The distribution is between December and mid-April.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.