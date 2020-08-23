Police Department awarded grant that will help replace decade-old equipment

BLADENBORO — New equipment is coming to the Police Department, and it is expected to allow all the officers an easier time doing their job.

The federal grant, which will yield radios, tasers and computers, is for a total of $34,967. It does not require a match from the town and in some cases replaced 10-year-old equipment.

“I am very happy about this grant,” Police Chief William Howell said. “This will enable us to replace equipment that we wouldn’t have been able to replace with our limited budget.”

Currently the department is a mix of full-time and part-time officers.

“As a small town police department we are still expected to produce the same results as a large town,” he said.

This equipment will assist tremendously with doing that.

One of the best benefits to the force will be the laptops that the officers use on the road. These are a vital necessity in law enforcement today, enabling on-site reports, eliminating paperwork and allowing the officers better access to state resources in real time.

“Updated computers allows our officers to do record checks, print reports, as well as print citations inside their patrol vehicle,” Howell said.

Included in this grant are six radios and computers, five tasers, four computer mounts and cradles, chargers and taser cartridges.

“Replacing these items will give our officers an added level of security while utilizing the most up-to-date technology,” he said. “Our current radios are over 10 years old.”

Having the new radios will allow them to be able to better communicate with the surrounding agencies and also call for backup if needed. They will also now be able to communicate with the Fire Department or Bladen County Emergency Services if they need to as well.

Their tasers were also 10 years old, and having them gives officers a less than lethal tool and can work toward reducing injury to suspects.

