PEMBROKE — Three projects of the Lumber River Council of Governments have won national awards.

National Association of Development Organizations Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards recipients are honored for taking creative approaches “to the advancement of regional economic development and the improvement of quality of life,” a release says.

The COG was honored for:

• Assets Inventory Assessments projects.

• “The Real World” event.

• Lumber River Regional Senior Games.

Water and wastewater projects in the five counties — Bladen, Robeson, Hoke, Scotland, Richmond — were evaluated by the COG’s Community & Economic Services Division. The goal was to assess conditions and plan for future operational needs, using a financially feasible path. Funding options are also a part of the project.

“The Real World” is a youth financial literacy event. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act participants interact with financial experts and improve their business acumen, from managing a bank account to securing employment to understanding credit. The day ends with creating and managing a budget, being given an occupation, and then dealing with spontaneous life events.

Older adults from the five counties come together for the award-winning regional senior games. More than 200 participate in athletic events, literacy and heritage arts. The over-50 set gets to reduce social isolation, and improve physical and mental health.

