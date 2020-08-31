Students in Bladen, Sampson, Robeson and Duplin counties will benefit

Schools are relying on learning through the internet.

Smithfield Foods, as it has often in the past, is stepping up for the children of Bladen, Sampson, Robeson and Duplin counties.

The vertically integrated protein company, a world leader, has committed $2 million over the next two years in support of the North Carolina Business Committee for Education. This is a nonprofit that helps create connections between education and the overall work readiness of citizens across the state, a release says.

The grant specifically provides funding for wireless internet in rural areas, and addresses long-term internet access solutions for disadvantaged communities. The release says thousands of households in the four counties, three of which rank among the top dozen in the nation for hog production, will have improved access to virtual learning.

Steve Evans, director of Community Development for Smithfield Foods, said times are challenging.

“Recognizing our ability to do more to support communities in our own backyard, we leapt at the opportunity to assist the North Carolina Business Committee for Education as it provides connection to rural communities during a time of uncertainty and when it is needed most,” he said in the release. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this Smithfield family as we begin to bridge the gap between our rural communities and the future.”

Steve Troxler, the state agriculture commissioner, praised the generosity of Smithfield.

“Smithfield Foods has always been a steadfast partner for the state of North Carolina, particularly for the rural communities in which they operate,” he said in the release. “Their generous support of the North Carolina Business Committee for Education will bring internet connectivity to thousands of households, providing a tremendous amount of value and opportunity for our students and their families.”

Smithfield’s release touched on societal conversations that underscore inequalities, underserved communities, and the company wanting to create “a more inclusive culture within the company, as well as a more inclusive, equal and just society outside its four walls.” Connectivity, particularly with so many students needing to rely on the internet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was an immediate need the company identified.

Thomas Parrish, the acting secretary for the state Department of Information Technology, offered thanks to the company.

“We want to thank Smithfield for recognizing the urgent need to get North Carolina students connected and stepping up in such a big way,” he said in the release. “It is critical to invest in our students, and partnerships like these help us better meet the needs of our communities during these unprecedented times.”

Smithfield Foods, headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, has the world’s largest pork production facility in Tar Heel. It employs between 4,400 and 5,000 there, and more than 40,000 across the nation. Its porfolio includes Smithfield, Eckrich and Nathan’s Famous among several other brands.

