ELIZABETHTOWN — The Southeastern Economic Development Commission is one of four entities to receive a $400,000 grant to help respond to the coroanvirus pandemic.

The $1.6 million comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The money will be used to “update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic,” a release says.

The SEDC will work with the respective regional Council of Government for Cape Fear, Lumber River and Mid-Carolina. Bladen County is a part of the Lumber River COG.

Other awards were for $400,000 to the Albemarle Commission in Hertford, $400,000 to the Centralina Economic Development District in Charlotte, and $400,000 to the Triangle J Council of Governments in Durham.

In the release, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, “The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19. I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide North Carolina with resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, in the release, said, “Since the pandemic reached our shore, COVID-19 has wrecked families and small businesses across North Carolina. I’ve spoken to countless business owners over the span of the pandemic and have seen firsthand how this virus is not only killing people, but killing business. I’m proud of the rapid action my colleagues and I took to pass and implement the CARES Act to provide a backstop for job creators and rescue the economy. I’d like to thank Secretary Ross and the Trump Administration for continuing to help those affected during these trying times by deploying additional resources to North Carolina to revitalize neighborhoods and restore a healthy economy.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.