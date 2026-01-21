East Bladen’s Tevin McLean (4) drives in for a layup Tuesday in a 60-51 win against East Columbus.

The East Bladen boys basketball team didn’t win a game during the 2025 portion of the schedule.

Since the calendar flipped to 2026, the Eagles have played like a different team and find themselves tied for second place halfway through the Carolina Conference season.

Keyshawn Kemp scored 22 points and Tevin McLean added 17 Tuesday night as East Bladen topped Carolina Conference leader East Columbus 60-51 on Patty Evers Court.

The Eagles (4-11, 4-2 Carolina) have won three straight league games and their two conference losses have been by a combined seven points.

Master sports schedule | Standings

“Hopefully, it’s a turnaround,” said Kemp, who also had eight rebounds and three steals. “We beat the number one team. It was good. Proud of my boys.”

East Bladen began the season with eight consecutive losses prior to the Christmas break.

“This season, man, we’ve been through a lot,” East Bladen coach Aking Elting said. “Beating the number one team in our conference is a huge turnaround for us. It’s a confidence booster. I’m proud of these guys.”

Kemp credits Elting with keeping the Eagles together during the early part of the season.

“This guy right here,” Kemp said, tapping Elting on the shoulder. “Every day, every practice, we work hard.”

“After the Christmas break,” Elting said, “they came ready to go. I kind of reinforced a lot of things, trying to make things a habit. Let’s just practice and repetition.”

K.J. Thurman scored 16 points for East Columbus (6-7, 5-1 Carolina) before being ejected with 11 seconds remaining for arguing after being called for a foul.

East Bladen bolted on a 15-8 lead late in the first quarter and never trailed the remainder of the game. However, the Gators stayed within striking distance, finally tying the game at 40-all with two minutes remaining in the third quarter after a 7-0 scoring run.

Leading only 45-43 at the end of the third quarter, East Bladen outscored the Gators 8-3 in the first five minutes of the final quarter on a 3-point field goal by Landyn Scott, a drive to the basket by McLean and a three-point play by Kemp.

Tymarion Baldwin’s basket with 1:25 remaining pulled East Columbus with 55-51, but Kemp made four free throws and Scott made a free throw in the final minute to secure the victory.

In the junior varsity game, East Bladen used a 3-pointer by Jason Sutton and a pair of baskets by Joel Lewis to snap a 22-all tie and beat East Columbus 29-24.

Lakota Schmale and Lewis each scored 10 points for East Bladen (6-9, 5-1 Carolina).

East Bladen is scheduled to play at Clinton on Thursday in a non-conference game.

VARSITY BOYS: EAST BLADEN 60, EAST COLUMBUS 51

East Columbus (51) — K.J. Thurman 16, Adrion Jenrette 7, Ryan Cobb 4, Kevon Stackhouse 12, Zay Hines 2, Tyron Keaton, Jaimeer Hudson, Rudy Jernigan 6, Tymarion Baldwin 4.

East Bladen (60) — Keyshawn Kemp 22, Tevin McLean 17, Khalil McKoy 2, John Monroe, Jaden Lewis, Landyn Scott 13, Dashon Campbell 6.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 29, EAST COLUMBUS 24

East Columbus (24) — Dexter 3, Whitest, King 8, Bellamy 4, Long, Bowen, Troy, Spaulding 9, Thurman.

East Bladen (29) — Omar Powell 2, Joel Lewis 10, Jason Sutton 5, Benjamin Lent, Lakota Schmale 10, Darnell Rouse 2, Tyrone Freeman.

Boys’ Basketball Carolina Conf All Team W-L W-L East Columbus 5-1 6-7 West Columbus 4-2 6-9 East Bladen 4-2 4-11 North Duplin 3-3 7-8 Hobbton 3-3 5-9 Lakewood 1-5 5-11 Union 1-5 3-11

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].